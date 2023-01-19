PRWeek Global Awards – judges named, entry deadline nears

The PRWeek Global Awards celebrates the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and comms professionals from across the world.
The shortlist will be announced in March. The awards ceremony will be held on 9 May 2023 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.
Click here for more details and to enter.
As PRWeek has previously announced, the chair of the judges this year is Aaron Radelet, global chief communications officer and senior vice-president at Walgreens Boots Alliance.
The judges are:
- Jonathan Adashek, senior vice-president, communications and marketing, IBM
- Roberto Adriani, senior partner, Heritage House-PROI Worldwide
- Seyhan Ayel, managing director, OptimoreGroup
- Sarah Backhouse, director, global communications, Heineken International
- Dawn Beauparlant, president, WE Communications
- Matias Cartajena, founder and chief executive, Simplicity
- Pablo Cateriano, general director, Metrica
- Ricardo Cesar, chief executive, Ideal/H+K
- Adam Collins, chief communications & corporate affairs officer, Molson Coors Beverage Company
- Christopher Daguimol, corporate communications director, ZALORA
- Caroline Darcy, founder & CEO, Milka Marketing
- Claudia Dare, partner director, Latam Intersect PR
- Ca-Mie De Souza, deputy head, corporate relations, and media relations lead, Shell Companies in Singapore
- Virginia Devlin, chief executive, Current Global
- Shane Dolan, managing director, FTI Consulting
- Abhijit Dutta, senior director, APAC communications and government affairs, Kimberly Clark Corporation
- Christian Fleischer, head of corporate communications & content, Eastspring Investments
- Sherry Goldberg, president, North America, GCI Health
- Emma Hartland-Mahon, managing director, J/PR
- Natasha Hatherall, founder and chief executive, TishTash Communications
- Charla Hawkins, VP, reputation and social impact, Evoke Kyne
- Seren Hirons, MD, brand & luxury, Four Communications
- Daryl Ho, managing director, WE Communications
- Todor Ianev, managing partner, Janev & Janev
- Sunil John, president – MENA, ASDA'A BCW
- Emma Kane, UK chief executive and deputy group CEO, SEC Newgate
- Nathan Kemp, global head of strategy and creative, Grayling
- Nicola Koronka, co-founder, Missive
- Abhinav Kumar, chief marketing & communications officer - global markets, Tata Consultancy Services
- Lennard Kwek, director/head of marketing and solutions, Bridgestone Asia Pacific
- Didier Lagae, chief executive and founder, MARCO
- Isabelle Lim, director of communications and engagement, TR Asia Pacific L'Oreal Groupe
- Tom Malcolm, group managing director, consumer marketing, and head of transformation, UK, BCW
- John Mayne, global head of external communications, media, Dentsu
- Albert Medran, corporate director, LLYC
- Nicola Nel, CEO & founder, Atmosphere Communications, South Africa
- Pisso Nseke, senior public relations officer, Cameroon Telecommunications
- Daniel Pooley, managing partner, Finn Partners
- Omar Qirem, chief executive, Middle East, Edelman
- Karl Rickhamre, MD, Coast Communications AB
- Nancy Ruscheinski, chief operating officer, Zeno Group
- Penny Ryan, head of brand, APAC, Bupa
- Stefan Ryden, head of insight & strategic planning, Spotlight Communications
- Indy Selvarajah, chief creative officer, Ketchum London
- Mandy Sharp, founder and chief executive, Tin Man Communications
- Della Sweetman, chief business development officer, global creative and planning lead, FleishmanHillard
- Belinda Tan, vice-president, communications, sustainability and brand, Asia Pacific, DHL Asia Pacific
- Kat Thomas, founder and global executive creative director, One Green Bean
- Alex Thompson, chief communications officer
- Rahul Titus, global head of influence, Ogilvy
- Alasdair Townsend, managing partner, Sherlock Communications
- Bjorn Trowery, brand communications lead, Meta
- Joel Wambura, general manager and chief strategist, Tell-Em Public Relations (EA)
- Ana Margarida Ximenes, president, ATREVIA
- Lucy Yurek, group head of communications, Rio Tinto