Former Twitter global comms lead Lindsay McCallum lands at VC firm Headline

SAN FRANCISCO: Global venture capital firm Headline has named Lindsay McCallum as director of marketing and communications, a newly created position, effective on January 9.

McCallum, reporting to operating partner Lauren Lyon, is leading global communications and marketing efforts for Headline and its portfolio companies, including internal comms, media relations, executive thought leadership, events and digital content.

Headline, which this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary, recently rebranded from e.ventures.

“Now that the rebrand is complete, I’m very excited to dig in and tell [Headline’s] story,” McCallum said, adding that she will work to build a team as she develops the firm’s comms and marketing function.

Headline previously worked with the agency LaunchSquad for comms support, but it is now managing those efforts through McCallum, Lyon and local community managers.

"After wrapping up our Headline rebrand last year and working with a PR agency to build a foundation, we are taking our communications to the next level by bringing our marketing and comms functions in-house," Lyon said in an internal memo seen by PRWeek.

A LaunchSquad spokesperson said the firm's relationship with Headline concluded in December 2022.

"We developed a successful partnership with Headline to establish their PR and content foundation from the ground up. Now is an appropriate time for the firm to manage their comms internally, and we will continue to support their portfolio companies in the future," Jason Mandell, a partner at LaunchSquad, said via email.

Formerly, McCallum was a global comms lead at Twitter. She was laid off in November after Elon Musk bought the company and enacted sweeping layoffs.

During her time at the social media platform, McCallum led comms efforts related to consumer, product and technology, including public-facing narratives about responsible machine learning, privacy and security. She also oversaw comms for Twitter’s developer platform, known as Twitter API, and its data business.

Earlier in her career, McCallum was a global corporate comms manager at Publicis Groupe and head of international media partnerships at Viva Technology.

Headline’s portfolio includes brands such as Acorns, Axios, Bumble, Gopuff, Groupon and Sonos, according to its website. The firm has staff in San Francisco, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Taipei, Beijing and São Paulo.