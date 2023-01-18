In latest Pfizer COVID-19 ad, Martha Stewart asks: Got Booster?

Few people know how to design a home like Martha Stewart, so she knows when someone, or something, needs to go.

In a Pfizer ad released last Wednesday to promote its updated bivalent COVID-19 booster, Stewart stands in the middle of a grand kitchen sharpening a sword while speaking to the audience.

“You know that unwelcome guest that everyone wishes would just leave already?” she asks. “That’s COVID-19.”

To prevent infection from the various Omicron subvariants of the virus, Stewart notes that she got the updated bivalent booster shot.

Then, in a dramatic twist, Stewart slices the top off of a pineapple on the counter before revealing a Band-Aid over her jab site on her arm.

“Got it?” she asks before a Pfizer graphic directs people to Vaccines.gov in order to schedule their next booster.

The ad, which is airing across numerous social media platforms, is Pfizer’s latest push to boost its COVID-19 booster effort amid lagging vaccination numbers and profound pandemic fatigue.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 16% of Americans aged five and up have received the new bivalent jab as of this week. This comes despite the widespread availability of updated booster shots for millions of Americans since the start of the fall.

This has not been for a lack of trying on behalf of the Biden administration, which has rolled video ads for the booster campaign throughout the fall. The Department of Health and Human Services even enlisted help from Major League Baseball during the 2022 World Series and the U.S. men’s national soccer team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup to remind more people to get their updated booster jab.

The Stewart commercial was also released the same day that HHS announced it would extend the COVID-19 public health emergency for another 90 days.

For Pfizer, it’s a matter of leveraging their industry-leading reputation to spread the message that bivalent boosters are safe, effective and necessary to prevent infection from a host of subvariants that are spreading across the country.

Pfizer previously teamed up with Marvel Comics for a special Everyday Heroes issue featuring the Avengers fighting alongside everyday citizens to protect their community from COVID-19.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.