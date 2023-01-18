Pinterest pitches itself as ‘positive’ reprieve from social media ‘toxicity’

The platform outlined actions it has taken to nurture a brand safe environment in a colorful installation at CES 2023.

by Jessica Heygate, Campaign Added 2 hours ago

Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer, Pinterest.

Pinterest honed in on the “positive experience” it offers its users and advertisers in its pitch to marketers at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023.

Brand safety risks of social media platforms have returned to the spotlight in recent months as marketers grapple with Twitter’s erratic new leadership and TikTok’s geopolitical issues.

Image-sharing platform Pinterest saw this backdrop as an opportunity to position itself as a jovial reprieve from the “toxicity” of its social media peers at CES 2023, the first tech conference of the year that is attended by C-suite brand and agency executives.

A colorful exhibit encouraged marketers to “step into the future,” with themed meeting rooms and decor inspired by its Pinterest Predicts trends. 

Campaign US, a sister media title of PRWeek, caught up with Pinterest chief revenue officer Bill Watkins during the event to understand how it is pitching itself to advertisers during a tense time for tech platforms.

“When I think about Pinterest and what really sets us apart, we are this positive place on the internet. This is not something that has been reactive, this is something we have proactively invested in for many years,” Watkins said.

“When I think about social and the toxicity that exists there, two or three years ago you could say that was done by accident. Today, I’m not sure you can say that,” Watkins added.

See the full interview below.

@campaignus How is @pinterest pitching itself to marketers, as social media platforms face increased #brandsafety scrutiny? We asked CRO Bill Watkins at #ces2023 #advertising #pinterest ♬ In Love With You - BLVKSHP

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Invariant hires CNN’s Kate Bennett as senior adviser

Invariant hires CNN’s Kate Bennett as senior adviser

Martha Stewart stars in Pfizer's latest booster push.

In latest Pfizer COVID-19 ad, Martha Stewart asks: Got Booster?

Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer, Pinterest.

Pinterest pitches itself as ‘positive’ reprieve from social media ‘toxicity’

Hamblin joins NYC-based Muck Rack from Sisu Data. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Muck Rack names Bryan Hamblin as chief revenue officer

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The mass migration from Twitter hasn't materialized. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Journalists are sticking with Twitter, and so are the PR pros who want to meet them

Okwu reports to CEO Jim Hughes.

TrailRunner International hires BCW fincomms practice lead

Turo puts Autumn Communications in driver’s seat as corporate, consumer PR AOR

Turo puts Autumn Communications in driver’s seat as corporate, consumer PR AOR

Ulta net sales were up 17% in fiscal Q3. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Ulta Beauty hires Michelle Crossan-Matos to lead marketing

ConnectRN highlights tough working conditions for nurses

ConnectRN highlights tough working conditions for nurses