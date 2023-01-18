Global pharma trade body poaches ABPI corporate affairs chief
Elliot Dunster, executive director of corporate affairs and devolved nations at the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), has been appointed executive director of comms at the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).
