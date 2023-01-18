Muck Rack names Byran Hamblin as chief revenue officer

Hamblin joins from Sisu Data.

by Natasha Bach Added 1 hour ago

Hamblin joins NYC-based Muck Rack from Sisu Data. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Muck Rack has named Bryan Hamblin as its chief revenue officer.

The company also named Linda Zebian as its first director of communications in early 2022. Hamblin will report to cofounder and CEO Greg Galant. 

As CRO, Hamblin will be responsible for Muck Rack’s go-to-market strategy, leading the company’s sales and customer success teams.

He has joined Muck Rack from decision intelligence company Sisu Data, where he served in the same role. Hamblin oversaw sales, solutions consulting, engineering, revenue operations and customer success teams in an effort to drive global revenue for the company.

Prior to Sisu, he was regional VP of sales and then chief sales officer at Gainsight, a customer success company. He also worked at Alfresco, ServiceSource, IBM and HP.

Last year, Muck Rack also added capabilities including an expanded article database and the ability to connect pitches to coverage received to its platforms. 


