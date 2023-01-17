TrailRunner International hires BCW fincomms practice lead

Gus Okwu will be based in the firm’s New York office as a managing director.

by Diana Bradley Added 25 minutes ago

Okwu reports to CEO Jim Hughes.

NEW YORK: TrailRunner International has hired BCW vet Gus Okwu as an MD in its New York office. 

Okwu started in the newly created role on Monday, reporting to CEO Jim Hughes. He will advise clients on a wide range of special situations including initial public offerings, special purpose acquisition companies, direct listings, merges and acquisitions, investor and employee activism, restructurings, leadership transitions and ESG and sustainability disclosure processes.

“TrailRunner’s commitment to delivering for its clients is [unparalleled] in the industry, and that consistent focus on client service has powered the firm’s extraordinary growth,” said Okwu in an emailed statement. 

Okwu has joined TrailRunner from BCW, where he was EVP and financial communications practice lead. 

Before that, he was the founder and principal of AMYB Consulting Partners, a boutique strategic communications consultancy. He has also been an SVP and partner at FleishmanHillard, where he managed the New York office's financial communications and IR efforts, and at Allison+Partners, where he led the financial communications and IR practice. 

Previously, Okwu was SVP and director of equity research at Wachovia Securities.

This month, TrailRunner announced a trio of leadership promotions

Jim Wilkinson founded TrailRunner International in 2016 after leaving his role as SVP and head of international corporate affairs at Alibaba Group. Hughes took on the role of CEO in March 2022 after Wilkinson stepped into the position of executive chairman. 


