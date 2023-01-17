Ulta Beauty hires Michelle Crossan-Matos to lead marketing

Crossan-Matos was Samsung Electronics America’s chief marketing, citizenship and comms officer.

by Diana Bradley Added 4 hours ago

Ulta net sales were up 17% in fiscal Q3. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BOLINGBROOK, IL: Ulta Beauty has named Michelle Crossan-Matos as its chief marketing officer, effective on Monday. 

Crossan-Matos reports to CEO Dave Kimbell. The last person to hold the CMO role at Ulta Beauty was Shelley Haus, who died at age 49 last summer.

Crossan-Matos will oversee integrated marketing, loyalty, creative operations, store design, public relations, consumer insights and activities run by Ulta Beauty’s retail media network, UB Media. Those initiatives will reinforce the company’s position in retail and beauty and build emotional connections with the Ulta Beauty brand, the company said in a statement. 

“I am so proud of the ways our brand comes to life in the marketplace and the authentic, emotional connections we create to move the beauty industry forward,” Kimbell said in an emailed statement. “[Crossan-Matos’] powerful combination of creativity, innovation and leadership will only accelerate these efforts, creating greater brand affinity and further cementing Ulta Beauty at the heart of the beauty community.” 

Crossan-Matos was not immediately available for comment. 

Previously, Crossan-Matos was chief marketing, citizenship and communications officer at Samsung Electronics America. She was responsible for the company’s U.S. consumer and b-to-b marketing and communications strategy, positioning Samsung as a global leader in technology, creating innovative brand experiences and helping to drive profitable growth. Crossan-Matos also oversaw corporate citizenship and social impact programs, including Samsung’s philanthropic, giving and volunteerism initiatives. 

Before that, she was Samsung’s SVP of corporate strategy, innovation and transformation and CMO for Vertu, a British manufacturer and retailer of luxury mobile phones. 

"[Crossan-Matos] was a valued, long-standing team member who made significant contributions to Samsung during her tenure with the company,” a Samsung spokesperson said via email. “We thank her for her leadership and strong commitment to our corporate culture. We wish her the best in the next chapter of her career.”

Earlier in her career, Crossan-Matos spent 16 years at Procter & Gamble. Her most recent role at the CPG giant was as global prestige team leader for brand operations. 

Ulta Beauty’s net sales increased 17.2% to $2.3 billion year-over-year in fiscal Q3 2022. Net income increased by 27.5% to $274.6 million.


