Movers & Shakers: Weber Shandwick, Sling & Stone, Archetype Hong Kong, and more



Weber Shandwick has elevated Elizabeth Bae (pictured above) to managing director for its South Korea operations. She will report to Tyler Kim, Weber Shandwick’s APAC CEO and will oversee the operational, strategic and growth strategy for the Korean business. Bae joined the firm in October 2020 as EVP, South Korea and soon took on the role of deputy managing director where she continued to lead the corporate practice for the market and oversaw business operations. Prior to the current stint, she led BCW’s Korea business operations.

T-shirt Ventures, a healthcare solutions company

Cheddar, an Australian shopping platform backed by CommBank’s venture-scaling arm, x15ventures

and, Greener, a cleantech platform that connects consumers to brands that are offsetting the carbon emissions from their purchases, at no extra cost.

The new accounts join other recent wins for Sling & Stone, including car-sharing platform Turo, women’s health tech Elvie, AI solution Dataiku, HR platform HiBob and sustainability management solution Equilibrium.

Fintech and climate transition agency Cognito elevates two senior people in its Asia teams. For Singapore, Emma Arora is the new managing director, she takes on the new role while retaining the position as head of Singapore. Arora joined the agency in 2020 and supports companies to deliver strategic, integrated campaigns in Singapore and across the Southeast Asia region. Meanwhile in Hong Kong, Felice Tobin has been promoted to director and head of Hong Kong. Tobin specialises in supporting companies in raising their profiles in the Hong Kong, Greater China and wider APAC markets.

Ian Yee and Natasha Shroff join Archetype Hong Kong as new PR consultants to work on the agency’s B2B technology accounts. Yee is a multilingual communications specialist with inhouse and agency experience for consumer brands. Meanwhile Shroff started her career in marketing and business development before making the switch to PR and communications. In the current role, Shroff will support the regional Amazon Web Services Public Sector account.