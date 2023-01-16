Bevel launches policy communications division with two new hires

NEW YORK: Bevel has launched a policy and regulatory affairs communications practice led by two newly hired government communications experts.

Libbie Wilcox and Jeremy House are joining the agency as associate directors to build out the division and create relationships with leading tech executives and Capitol Hill, the firm said in a statement.

The agency created the division following a demand from Bevel’s tech clients and startups to work with regulators amid an uptick in crypto and fintech regulation. Wilcox (pictured below) and House both come from government agency backgrounds which CEO Jessica Schaefer cited as a critical reason for bringing them on board.

“We're seeing a lot more demand from our clients for work on the Hill, including political affairs, meeting with the right reporters and communicating directly with the policymakers who will make change,” Schaefer said. “Our job as communicators is not only to influence those in the public, but also to be working with some of these regulators and it's been even more critical and demanding from our clients.”

Wilcox started with Bevel in November and House in late December. They report to senior director, Nneka Etoniru.

Schaefer plans to grow the practice across the East and West coasts and envisions the division building out to a team of about 10 people, while globally planning to reach 100 employees this year.

“In this very rapidly changing space where lawmakers and the movers and shakers of the political sphere are more important than ever, and that's going to continue to become true,” Wilcox said. “As space expands, we're here to take the tips and tricks and the trials and tribulations that we learned on the hill and respectively in the city government, to our clients to help them help guide them through that.”

Libbie Wilcox joins Bevel following five years of experience on Capitol Hill where she served as a press secretary and communications director for two senior members of Congress.

Jeremy House joins Bevel from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, bringing a decade of government and policy communications experience from working on financial services issues in Congress to public health and crisis communications at NYC’s Health Department.

“I know that critical word changes and laws and policies can make the difference between profitability, billions of dollars for clients who work in this space,” House said. “It’s really important to understand how to communicate with lawmakers, and how to understand who within the political sphere has the power to influence change.”

Historically focused on FinTech, Bevel has been growing their PropTech and real estate practices, representing Better.com. The agency began growing its health practice in November with the hire of XPrize alum Caden Kinard as lead of the health technology and sustainability division. The firm has also begun specifically focusing on FemTech and building out the climate tech practice, according to Schaefer.