PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards: entry deadline nears

Time is running out to enter PRWeek's prestigious Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards - the final deadline for entries is Thursday 26 January.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 3 hours ago

Katy McMillan, chair of judges this year

The Awards, now in their third year, recognise the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and individuals in the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Click here to enter.

Given the spate of mergers and acquisitions deals among healthcare and pharma comms agencies, a new category of Best Healthcare Agency M&A Deal has been added (see a full list of categories below).

The Awards cover entries from across the EMEA region.

Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs & sustainability at AstraZeneca, has been named as the chair of judges. She has held a number of roles at AstraZeneca since joining the pharma firm in 2016, having previously worked agency-side at Edelman and in government comms roles in Australia.

McMillan said: “I’m really looking forward to chairing the 2022 PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Awards and recognising the brilliance and creativity of many of my peers across the industry.

"The COVID-19 pandemic placed the healthcare sector centre stage, with PR and communications professionals playing a critical role in the crisis. As we emerge from the pandemic, our function continues to be recognised as a strategic lever in addressing new and existing healthcare challenges.

"It’s an exciting time to be part of the healthcare industry, communicating our sector’s role in ensuring a healthy and sustainable future for people, society and the planet.”

PRWeek UK editor John Harrington said: "We're delighted to have a comms professional of Katy's calibre to chair this year's awards.

"Healthcare and pharma comms are on the up, and are more important than ever - and we want to recognise the best of the best. Enter PRWeek's Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards to be acknowledged as a leader in the field among clients, would-be employees and your peers, while giving your team a much-needed boost."

For more details and to enter, click here. Any questions, please email rob.archer-smith@haymarket.com.

Full list of categories

Campaign/Project Categories

  • Best Healthcare Product Launch
  • Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (OTC)
  • Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (non-OTC)
  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Crisis Comms Response
  • Best Public Health Awareness Campaign
  • Best Use of Content in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
  • Best Use of Media Relations in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
  • Best Use of Public Affairs in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
  • Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Individual Categories

  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (agency)
  • Healthcare/Pharma Comms Newcomer of the Year
  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (in-house)

Team/Agency Categories

  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Agency
  • Best Healthcare/Pharma In-house Comms Team
  • Best Healthcare Agency Merger & Acquisition Deal

