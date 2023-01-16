Agency gives staff day off on Blue Monday
Manchester PR agency JBH is giving its workforce the day off today to coincide with ‘Blue Monday’. It comes as other agencies offer schemes to help staff on what is billed as the ‘most miserable day of the year’.
