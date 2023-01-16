AI, ChatGPT and other PR trends that brands should care about

As we head into 2023, I asked the AI-driven ChatGPT for some Asia-Pacific public relations trend predictions. Within seconds, I got this back: "As the world becomes increasingly connected, the public relations landscape in the Asia Pacific region is evolving at a rapid pace. From the rise of social media and influencer marketing to the increasing importance of corporate responsibility, PR professionals in the region have their work cut out for them. But with challenges come opportunities, and the savvy PR pro in the Asia Pacific region is staying ahead of the curve by embracing emerging trends and utilizing new technologies to connect with their audiences. Read on to discover the top PR trends to watch out for in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years."

Not bad. I also asked a free online fortune-telling Ouija board for its predictions for 2023 and got this response: “Cannot tell.”

Now that I am competing with AI, I am feeling nervous. But here goes my take on 2023 trends and issues.

In-house public relations professionals and their business unit bosses are asking lots of questions: “how can we do more with less?”, “how can AI and automation achieve efficient results and where do we get the wisest counsel to help us navigate through our issues and opportunities?” Agencies have their own questions such as “how can we retain high value-add teams when budget are dropping?” and “are we innovating fast enough and adopting new technologies? Which sectors and practices have the highest business potential?”

The answers to these questions are non-trivial and the decisions client-side and agency executives make will have repercussions throughout the Year of the Rabbit and beyond.

Professionals with skills, experience and empathy have always been the bedrock of excellent reputation management and corporate and marketing communications. However, in an increasingly metrics- and outcomes-oriented business landscape, technologies are playing an increasing role in tracking, analysing and automating stakeholder engagement. 2023 will be a pivotal and occasionally uncomfortable year in which the bespoke craft of public relations will simultaneously fuse and clash with software’s ability to deliver insights and results at scale.

The core skills that bring value to the public relations sector are increasingly relevant. According to the World Economic Forum, employers see skills such as critical thinking and analysis as well as problem-solving self-management skills such as active learning, resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility rising in prominence.

While these skills remain important, at the same time automation and AI are replacing some of the traditional functions of public relations. For example, applications such as ChatGPT and Jasper are writing effective SEO-friendly articles that drive engagement. Many of the traditional gatekeepers of PR and public affairs (editors and regulators, for example) are now disintermediated by social media, messaging apps and other direct communications. With direct two-way communication, public relations practitioners are finding new ways to build consensus and influence debate.

These macro trends present danger and opportunity for our industry. Here are some examples of how these will play out in 2023 and beyond.

The ongoing value of C-suite and strategic advisory

Management will continue to seek wise counsel about complex corporate issues and opportunities. There is too much nuance and context around matters such as US and China trade relations, IPOs and M&A activity, and data-privacy issues for strategic advice to ever be automated. Public relations professionals will remain valuable in the board room for all kinds of stakeholder engagement from government to media to influencers to NGOs, to partners and customers.

Hybrid services



A bit like the half-man, half machine “Robocop” of the Hollywood movies, professionals will increasingly augment their own skill sets with software and technology. Data-driven strategies improve results and reach wider audiences for influencer marketing and interactive media pieces. Location and demographic data enables PR professionals to offer more personalized messaging and experiences. For example, sentiment analysis -- already a powerful tool to determine attitudes -- matched with search query results provides a powerful indicator of what story angle on content will be most relevant to which audience. The platforms and tools in Mainland China are of course different and often more powerful than elsewhere in Asia Pacific due to the scale and looser data privacy regulations, but the principles are the same regionwide.

Reskilling the work force



Because the shifts above will require new skills, seasoned professionals will need to become more technical and numerate. Most learning will be around understanding and deploying software and platforms, so rather than going back to school, professionals and their employers will need to block out time for online training and certification courses. AI and data analytics are not just tools to do the job better: they also change the dynamic of what’s possible. Senior people will be able to manage and direct talented teams but professionals earlier in their careers will need to acquire specific hands on skills to be employed.

Changing nature of work



Remote working – with people spending less time face-to-face together – will be matched with the return of live business events. To some extent, the world of work has changed forever, with Zoom calls continuing to partially replace international travel and lengthy commuting times. However, recently the CEO of Disney Robert Iger mandated that hybrid workers at his company come to the office four days a week to keep up productive, creative interaction. Expect to see similar edicts from in-house department heads and agencies into 2023. Most professionals are delighted to be back at conferences and seminars and networking events, so probably 2023 will look more like 2019 than 2021 in terms of in-person business.

ESG becomes a business pillar



2023 will be the year that stakeholders of all types – employees, investors, customers – make good environmental and governance a non-negotiable part of doing business with a company. And due to the importance of transparency, ESG and public relations are inextricably linked. Companies such as Alibaba have made commitments to promote gender equality within their workforce. Singapore Airlines introduced a dedicated portal to communicate the airline’s efforts to promote sustainable operations. The portal highlights relevant updates related to topics like ‘Cleaner Aviation Fuel’ as well as highlights from its collaboration with Rainforest Alliance on carbon offset programs and biodegradable packaging initiatives.

With the increased focus on ESG, ‘greenwashing’ will not be tolerated. In 2022, The Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA) of Asia Pacific, set a special taskforce to tackle greenwashing in corporate communications. 40 percent of company websites used vague or unsubstantiated claims or hid/omitted information to appear more ‘green’ or ‘eco-friendly’ according to a 2022 global study. By the end of this year, stakeholders will be so attuned to greenwashing it will force organisations to lift their standards to be credible.

2023 looks to be a year of evolution, not revolution, with the time-proven craft of public relations interacting with and assimilating new technologies against a backdrop of greater social awareness and inspection of corporate responsibility.

David Ketchum has over25 years of business experience in Asia-Pacific and is currently is the CEO of Current Asia.