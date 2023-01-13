Just briefly

People moves from around the PR industry.

NEW YORK: The PR Council has elected Ellen Ryan Mardiks, chairman of Golin, as chair of its board of directors.

Joining PRC president Kim Sample on the executive committee are MSL U.S. CEO Diana Littman as vice chair; Wilbron president and CEO Bandon Wilson as treasurer; C+C partner Julie Colehour as secretary.

Also elected as directors were Fenton CEO Valarie De La Garza, Kite Hill PR founder and CEO Tiffany Guarnaccia, BCW global president Brooke Hovey and Racepoint Global president Bob Osmond.

LOS ANGELES: The Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter has named its executive leadership team.

It includes Stephen Chavez of ChavezPR as president, Bilal Kaiser of Agency Guacamole as VP, consultant Stacy Schwartz as VP; Participant’s Allie Lee as secretary, and JMAC PR’s John McCartney as treasurer.

AUSTIN, TX: The Bliss Group has named Ken Kerrigan as SVP and co-leader of the firm’s professional services practice group. He will share responsibility with Keri Toomey in overseeing the counseling professional services clients.

Kerrigan has worked at Weber Shandwick, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Edelman.

CLEVELAND: Dix & Eaton has promoted Joanne Darrah to VP.

A veteran of the firm since 2010, Darrah is a key member of its creative team.

Dix & Eaton has also hired Maria Soriano Young as assistant VP. She previously worked at the Cleveland Clinic.

WASHINGTON: Narrative Strategies has promoted Rosemarie Calabro Tully and Andrew Fimka to partner.

Both are founding members of the firm. Calabro Tully has worked on behalf of industries and on Capitol Hill and Fimka has experience in both creative services and public affairs.