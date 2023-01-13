Appointing a US ambassador to India is mission critical

The absence of an ambassador won't make the U.S.-India partnership grow fonder.

President Joe Biden and members of his administration have emphasized India as a strategic partner now and over the next decade. Yet, the most visible and meaningful evidence of that partnership has been missing for the past two years. We have not had a U.S. ambassador to India since the last ambassador, nominated by President Donald Trump, resigned in January 2021, as Biden entered office. I see this as a roadblock for the ability of our State Department's public affairs division to build trust among its stakeholders in India, advance America's position in the region and exercise its soft power at the negotiating table.

Instead, U.S. CEOs privately conduct their own mission to protect their interests while the U.S.' national interests in the region continue to be left unmonitored. As we know, the leadership role of the ambassador is critical as it maintains a connection between the U.S. and the country it serves. In India, it is extremely important to carry some weight and influence because the bureaucracy in both countries tends to overwhelm issues between India and the U.S.

Why, then, is the most soon-to-be populous country in the world, with the fifth-largest economy, lacking an ambassador? Biden's nominee, former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, has been stalled in the Senate, because of concerns that he didn't handle a sexual allegation charge against a person in his office. Regardless of why or why not Biden hasn't searched for a new nominee to fill the ambassadorship or why or why not the Senate Republicans haven't put aside their partisanship and passed the nomination, you ignore India at your own peril.

Lacking an ambassador, we are risking our strategic, economic and diplomatic relationships with China, Russia and our standing in the world order. With inflationary pressures, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the fraught relations between the U.S. and China, India is poised to become a major part of any answer to the U.S.'s many challenges. India can be a counter to China as a manufacturing hub, a technology development hub for diverse industry sectors, including artificial intelligence, biotech and renewable energy, and as an intermediary in brokering a deal in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Recently, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approached Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene given its long-standing relationship with Russia, even though India has maintained neutrality in the U.N.

With Davos just weeks away, it will come as no surprise to see India emerge in that forum like an action hero in a Bollywood drama. Long time Davos watchers will remember Davos in 2005, and the branding of the India Everywhere campaign, courtesy of Confederation of Indian Industry. India's time is coming again, this time for real.

The U.S.-India partnership has been in high gear for more than 20 years. Since the early part of the current century, India has been highlighted as a nation and economy that would thrive in the 21st century. During my time as a news editor based in Mumbai in the early 2000s, I witnessed the India Rising story.

Today, American CEOs are much more well-versed in India, the result of years of experience working with and inside the world's largest democracy. One would be hard-pressed to find a multinational corporation without a presence in India. U.S. multinationals have gone from being risk averse to being fully vested in the India market. Born out of the need to solve the Y2K problem, Indian outsourcing companies emerged first as the problem solvers, then as the growth drivers, in improving the bottom lines of many MNCs.

In an era where leadership requires empathy, and a global mindset made up of humanity and technology, India is emerging as a solutionist to America's economic problems and as a potential peacemaker to the world. Without an ambassador, the public affairs function is hindered in strengthening a proactive stakeholder engagement.

It is a tragic disservice to the international standing of the U.S. to take the lack of an ambassadorship so lightly. It's about time we recognize that Indian-origin CEOs are leading some of the most well-respected U.S. multinational companies with as much as 40% of a multinational's employee base residing outside of its home market. Inclusion within the global workplace takes on a whole new meaning. Issues matter just as much to a company's home market as they do to its host market. Talent, recruitment and retention, trust, purpose, and diversity, equity and inclusion, matter worldwide to an organization's internal and external stakeholders.

Among U.S. multinationals, there is a growing comfort with doing business in India. The U.S. has become India's largest trading partner and India is now the U.S.' ninth-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade between the U.S. and India in goods and services jumped from $120 billion in 2020 to $159 billion in 2021. But to be as successful as they want to be on a regional and global level, a U.S. ambassador to India is critical. Without an ambassador, there is a lost opportunity for the public affairs division to engage in discussions in advancing U.S.-India relations relating to post-pandemic recovery and supply chain issues, in addressing geopolitical concerns, risk exposure for U.S. multinationals based in India, and in

meeting environmental, social and governance goals.

American business, and the United States, need a world class ambassador who demonstrates leadership, transparency and accountability, and has the trust of his or her stakeholders to make decisions in the best interest of the U.S. Otherwise, we run the risk of remaining checkmated on the global chess board. We must fill this position now without a moment to lose.

Angela K. Chitkara is founder and CEO of U.S.-India Corridor, a strategic communications consultancy and was CNBC India international news editor from 2004 to 2006.