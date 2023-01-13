Weber Shandwick hires Edelman’s Jim O’Leary as North America CEO

The firm also shuffled the roles of Joy Farber Kolo and Michael Frohlich.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has named Edelman U.S. COO Jim O’Leary as CEO of North America, effective at the end of this month.

O’Leary will report to Weber president Susan Howe and will oversee the North America offices and operations of the Interpublic Group firm, a spokesperson for the agency said.

O’Leary was most recently Edelman’s U.S. chief operating officer, corporate affairs practice chair and global chair of impact and ESG. An Edelman representative could not be reached immediately for comment.

He is set to replace Joy Farber Kolo in the position. Farber Kolo is moving into a global role as chief brand officer of the Weber Shandwick Collective. The firm has also named Michael Frohlich as chief transformation officer for the Weber Shandwick Collective, in addition to his duties as CEO of EMEA, effective immediately.

Farber Kolo and Frohlich both also report to Howe.

Farber Kolo, who has worked at Weber for more than 20 years, is moving into the position to elevate the Weber Shandwick Collective’s global approach to earned brand building and integrated communications, the firm said in a statement.

The Weber Shandwick Collective houses Weber Shandwick, United Minds, Powell Tate, Revive, Resolute Digital, Flipside, ThatLot, KRC Research and Cappuccino.

In her new role, Farber Kolo will drive and differentiate the consumer and technology practices and the firm’s marketing and communications work across all sectors and all collective brands. She will continue to partner with key clients.

Frohlich, who joined Weber Shandwick a year ago after serving as CEO of Ogilvy U.K., will focus on operationalizing the breadth and diversity of services and expertise across the collective, the firm said in a statement.

In 2021, Weber Shandwick posted a revenue increase of 4.9% globally to $872 million and a revenue jump of 5% in the U.S. to $520 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.