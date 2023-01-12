Strava promotes Brian Bell to VP of global communications, social impact

Bell has worked at the app for athletes since May 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO: Strava, an exercise-tracking platform, has promoted Brian Bell to VP of global communications and social impact, effective at the start of the year.

Bell joined Strava in May 2021 as senior director of communications. In January 2022, when Andrew Vontz left his role as VP of communications, Bell said he took over his responsibilities. The social impact part of the role is new.

He is reporting to CMO Zipporah Allen and oversees 10 people.

“There is a need for comms to have visibility and a seat at the table,” said Bell. “When we think about all the things my team handles, such as crisis comms, internal comms, corporate, external brand and social impact, bringing these worlds together is what we are focused on to drive more awareness internally as well as externally about Strava.”

Bell said he also wants to expand thought leadership for Strava’s executive team and grow awareness of Strava Metro, which partners with public agencies of all sizes such as departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations, counties and cities to improve infrastructure for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Strava is a motivation machine; we want to encourage people to be active and the best version of themselves,” said Bell. “We are telling that story.”

The platform works with Golin in the U.S.

Before Strava, Bell was senior director of PR and crisis comms for CEC Entertainment, parent of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. Earlier in his career, he worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation, Wingstop Restaurants, Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Pier 1.

Strava has 100 million members in 195 countries, and tracks athletes as they run, walk, cycle and perform other exercises. Strava has 400-plus employees around the world, with offices in San Francisco, Denver, Bristol, Dublin and Bristol, U.K.