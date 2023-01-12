Is your company speaking out less on contentious issues?

Are you seeing a trend of more caution and less grandstanding?

Bloomberg's Beth Kowitt penned a column this week predicting that 2023 will mark the end of the era of widespread corporate outspokenness.

In her piece, she noted that experts are seeing more internal-facing corporate statements about hot button topics. And some companies are opting not to publicize their good deeds at all, instead just focusing on their actions.

“This might seem like a movement toward less transparency and leadership from corporate America,” Kowitt wrote. “But if that means the start of less grandstanding and more substantive action, that’s not a terrible start to a new era.”

Additionally, a recent Bentley-Gallup Force for Good Survey found that Americans are divided about whether businesses should take a public stance on political and social issues, with 48% believing they should and 52% saying they should not.

Is your company getting quieter about certain topics?