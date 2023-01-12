Is your company speaking out less on contentious issues?

Are you seeing a trend of more caution and less grandstanding?

Added 18 minutes ago

Photo credit: Getty Images

Bloomberg's Beth Kowitt penned a column this week predicting that 2023 will mark the end of the era of widespread corporate outspokenness.

In her piece, she noted that experts are seeing more internal-facing corporate statements about hot button topics. And some companies are opting not to publicize their good deeds at all, instead just focusing on their actions.

“This might seem like a movement toward less transparency and leadership from corporate America,” Kowitt wrote. “But if that means the start of less grandstanding and more substantive action, that’s not a terrible start to a new era.”

Additionally, a recent Bentley-Gallup Force for Good Survey found that Americans are divided about whether businesses should take a public stance on political and social issues, with 48% believing they should and 52% saying they should not.

Is your company getting quieter about certain topics?


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Stirratt is VP of Meta’s Americas global business group.

Building a more inclusive world in the metaverse starts with creators

Weber Shandwick promotes Judith Harrison to chief DE&I officer

Weber Shandwick promotes Judith Harrison to chief DE&I officer

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

4 takeaways from the 4A’s look ahead report

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Southwest Airlines names Whitney Eichinger as culture and comms SVP

Southwest Airlines names Whitney Eichinger as culture and comms SVP

Inside the National Abortion Federation’s #ItsYourCall campaign

Inside the National Abortion Federation’s #ItsYourCall campaign

The PR Week: 1.12.2023: Patrice Tanaka, Joyful Planet

The PR Week: 1.12.2023: Patrice Tanaka, Joyful Planet

Ogilvy PR ups Charlotte Tansill to president of PR, social and influence

Ogilvy PR ups Charlotte Tansill to president of PR, social and influence

Woodall replaces Stacey Jones as chair.

Institute for PR unveils 2023 leadership

Robertson has worked at Ketchum since 2011.

Ketchum’s Jo-ann Robertson named Cannes Lions PR jury president