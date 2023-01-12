Building a more inclusive world in the metaverse starts with creators

While the full promise of an immersive metaverse experience is years away, there are strategic moves companies can make today to get started. The first step is ramping up collaboration with a growing wave of creators.

That's because the metaverse will be, at its core, a people-centric project. So while the tech and futuristic headsets get all the early buzz, creators will ultimately bring people and brands together in this exciting next chapter of the internet.

Creators are as varied as the audiences they attract. Some creators are personality or point of view-driven; others are more technical, next gen creators with job titles like extended reality creator. There are also hybrid creators who blend their unique perspectives with technical prowess. Think: Metaverse architect or metaverse go-to-market advisers.

No matter the job description or sweet spot, their core skillset is the same: they build inclusively.

What they're creating is relevant to how brands reach consumers now and in the future.

Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion is growing in importance for brands, and consumers increasingly expect the builders of the metaverse to answer that call by creating experiences that authentically resonate with a wide variety of audiences. In a global survey of 11,000 adults by Meta Foresight, 61% of early adopters say they're more inclined to support brands that collaborate with diverse creators.

As author and pioneering theorist Matthew Ball said, “We should think about the metaverse as the operating system of our future,” and creators are writing both the cultural and technical code.

Here is how brands can empower and inspire the right creators to tap into the inclusive culture they're establishing in the metaverse:

Choose a diverse slate of creators. Audiences develop relationships with creators because they authentically speak to and creator for their varied experiences. When brands partner with creators, they're leveraging that emotional response, making a credible and natural link between their company and the creator's audiences. To make the most out of the partnership, lean into your objective and partner with a creator from the outset that will help you more deeply connect with new communities.

For example, when Mastercard wanted to build a virtual world in honor of Pride month, they turned the reins over to creators @SKitter_ and @RhondaX to create the True Self World, an ongoing, immersive, virtual space to provide the LGTBQ+ community and allies a place to reflect, connect and celebrate. It's a beautiful example of how people can create inclusive communities in a way that may not be possible in the physical world.

Foster a co-creation model. Instead of thinking of creators as the icing on the cake, put them at the center of the experience and loop them into the strategy from day one. Creators are driven by a strong sense of purpose, which naturally leads them to be committed to inclusive representation, design and experiences. Work collaboratively with them and seek to become a part of this culture, driving measurable business impact in the process. As a metaverse architect put it: "I stopped working for my clients. Now I tell them, 'I'm going to work with you — as a partner.'"

Test and learn together. Creators are experimenters and experts in their mediums, whether developing immersive tech experiences or determining how to best communicate with their communities. At the same time, marketers and advertisers know the values and beliefs of their brand better than anyone. Combining these two areas of expertise sparks powerful opportunities for experimentation. What you create together can't be one and done; creators and brands must continually learn, as it's the ticket to entry into the metaverse.

Years from now, the true legacy of the metaverse won't be the technology it leaves behind, but the people it brings along. By partnering with a new wave of diverse creators, brands have a historic opportunity to grow their businesses while making a better world.

Nada Stirratt is VP of Meta’s Americas global business group.