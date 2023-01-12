From the editor-in-chief: Teneo’s £65m purchase of Tulchan lifts lid on the war for scale in the booming world of corporate PR
The biggest agency acquisition deal for months exemplifies the steady transformation of corporate comms as the global financial PR groups look to achieve scale in key markets.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>