Institute of PR unveils 2023 leadership

Appointments included executives from CVS Health, MSL and Lehigh University.

by Ewan Larkin Added 47 minutes ago

Woodall replaces Stacey Jones as chair.

NEW YORK: The Institute of PR (IPR) has named Yanique Woodall, VP of communications and customer experience at CVS Health, as its 2023 chair. 

Woodall is replacing Stacey Jones, senior MD and head of global corporate communications at Accenture, who held the role for two years. Jones will serve as immediate past chair.

The organization has also named MSL U.S. CEO Diana Littman as vice chair, and Brett Ludwig, VP of comms and public affairs at Lehigh University, as treasurer. 

Dave Scholz, EVP and partner at Leger, will oversee the IPR Behavioral Insights Research Center after Dr. Terry Flynn, associate professor at McMaster University, completed his leadership term.

All appointments began on January 1. 

Outgoing IPR members include Doug Pinkham, president of the public affairs council, who concluded his stint as treasurer. He will continue to serve on the IPR board. 

Founded in 1956, the IPR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering greater use of research and research-based knowledge in PR and corporate comms, according to its website. 


