Ketchum’s Jo-ann Robertson named Cannes Lions PR jury president

The event takes place from June 19-23 in the South of France.

by Diana Bradley Added 1 hour ago

Robertson has worked at Ketchum since 2011.

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named Jo-ann Robertson, Ketchum’s CEO of global markets, as PR Lions jury president for the 2023 edition of the festival. 

“The Cannes Lions set the bar on what great looks like for the PR industry, and so it is an honor to serve as president of the PR Lions jury,” Robertson said via email. “As Cannes celebrates 70 years and Ketchum 100 years, I'm excited to recognize and celebrate the campaigns that drive progress for our industry and society.”

Robertson has worked at Ketchum since 2011, and has served in her current role since last May. She has also been the Omnicom Group agency’s U.K. CEO for global client solutions, MD of U.K. corporate and public affairs partner and CEO of U.K. operations.

Before joining Ketchum, Robertson worked at Weber Shandwick for eight years as head of corporate and public affairs. 

Edelman global chief creative officer Judy John chaired the PR jury for the 2022 edition of the festival. 

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is set to take place between June 19-23, according to a statement. Registration to attend the event is set to begin on Thursday and awards submissions open on January 19. 

The organizers are introducing a new category, the Entertainment Lions for Gaming, this year to honor creative work that connects people to brands through gameplay. Riot Games global head of marketing Francine Li is serving as jury president for that category. 

The 2023 edition of the festival will also include the metaverse into categories focused on new realities and emerging tech. It is defining the use of the metaverse as “the creative application of immersive experiences which creatively push the boundaries of technology.”


