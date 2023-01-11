Calcium launches Calcium + Company, unveils PRotein

The firm said PRotein will be led by Calcium managing director Stacey Gandler.

Healthcare marketing agency Calcium has launched Calcium + Company, an overarching structure to house its diversified divisions, it said on Wednesday morning.

Calcium + Company will be led by Calcium CEO Judy Capano and group president Greg Lewis.

As part of creating Calcium + Company, Calcium also unveiled PRotein, a full-service health and wellness PR division that will be housed under the new subsidiary. The company said PRotein will offer “strategic consultative services, integrated storytelling and audience engagements” to its clients.

PRotein will be headed by Calcium MD Stacey Gandler, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience. PRotein is also slated to create “high-science data discussions” and shareable content while supporting brand launches.

The introduction of PRotein is the latest offering from Calcium following its acceptance of private equity funding from NexPhase Capital at the end of 2021. According to the 2022 MM+M Agency 100 revenue table, Calcium’s revenue rose 38% to $46 million.

In February 2022, Calcium launched Vitamin MD, a medical education division providing a range of disease state and brand-related educational services. The division is led by Dr. Lauren Lazar, EVP and medical director, and Brad Quosig, SVP of growth and client engagement.

One month later, the agency rolled out an integrated strategy unit to develop “next-generation strategies” emphasizing customer engagement and driven by analytics. This unit is headed up by Calcium managing partner and chief strategy officer Steve Hamburg.

At the end of 2022, Calcium launched the I Don’t Have a Box initiative to drive awareness of the “race box” used in the collection of healthcare data through stimulating conversations around the multiracial composition of an evolving nation.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.