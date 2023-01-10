Planters wants a few recent grads to be brand ambassadors — and drive a nut-shaped car

The brand is hiring recent college graduates to represent the company on social media while driving a huge nut-shaped car around the country.

AUSTIN, MINNESOTA: Planters is offering recent communications and marketing graduates a unique employment opportunity: part brand ambassador, part cross-country driver.

The next class of “peanutters” will be responsible for driving both engagement on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter — and a 26-foot-long peanut-shaped car around the U.S. Each will travel the country doing press outreach for interviews and making appearances on local radio and TV to promote the brand.

“It’s hard to understand the amount of research, emails and meetings that culminate to a 45-second video,” said peanutter Grace Tessitore. “This work is important to maximizing creativity on social platforms, which is why I’d love to step into a creative position after my experience with Planters.”

Peanutters will also participate in community events and partner with creators, local organizations and even other brands such as Daniel Mac, Oscar Mayer and the Sacramento History Museum.

The position blends public relations and marketing responsibilities with those of a creator. While not a requirement, social media and brand partnership experience is a plus, said peanutter Alexa Esparza, who has more than 37,000 followers on her personal TikTok account and has partnered with brands including Victoria’s Secret Pink and Express.

“I held a role that was so uniquely related to this position, a lot of skills transferred over,” said Esparza. “Take being a content creator and add in driving a 26-foot-long peanut, being great friends with Mr. Peanut and all the other aspects of event planning and traveling and you have yourself a peanutter.”

For those without partnership experience, Planters provides training on running brand social media accounts, over which the peanutters have total control.

Being responsible for a brand’s reputation can be daunting when both the literal and metaphorical keys are handed over, said peanutter Kevin O’Donnell.

“There’s a lot of different rules you have to avow,” he said. “We were given, from a legal standpoint, how to cross our T’s and dot our I’s and make sure we’re not stepping into anything too bad. From there, it was a lot of trial by doing.”

The peanutters were once pulled over by local law enforcement for a routine vehicle-safety inspection. Law enforcement posted about the encounter on social media, leading to a delicate conversation with corporate about ensuring brand safety.

Planters relies entirely on owned and earned media to drive engagement on the peanutters’ adventures, budgeting only for their salaries, gas, vehicle maintenance and merchandise. Planters declined to disclose a peanutter’s salary, saying only that it’s “competitive entry-level.”

The current roster of peanutters will serve out their one-year terms through June 3.

The three positions are open to any recent college graduate with a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field. It runs from June 2023 to June 2024. Applications are due this Valentine’s Day and require a resume, cover letter and short video describing why the applicant would make the perfect peanutter.

Planters is handling the initiative internally without help from an outside agency.