Measurement, Netflix and Web3: Brand and agency hot takes from CES 2023

Watch marketing leaders from Pinterest, Razorfish and Mediahub deliver the low-down on day two of the consumer tech conference.

What were the biggest takeaways for marketers from CES 2023?

Since navigating the entire show floor is nearly impossible, PRWeek sister site Campaign U.S. has you covered. After three days on the ground, we asked brands and marketers what they felt were the biggest themes to emerge in Las Vegas and have distilled them down for you in a series of short videos.

Measurement, Web3 and privacy were among the most hotly discussed topics, as was the future of Netflix’s new ad-supported tier. But brands and agencies noted that AI was surprisingly absent, given how ChatGPT dominated news in the weeks leading up to the event.

On day two of the conference, we spoke with brand and agency leaders about the latest news as well as their experience of CES so far, from what they were surprised by to what topics percolated in closed-door meetings and happy hours.

Watch the video below.

Featured in this video: