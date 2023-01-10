Measurement, Netflix and Web3: Brand and agency hot takes from CES 2023

Watch marketing leaders from Pinterest, Razorfish and Mediahub deliver the low-down on day two of the consumer tech conference.

by Jessica Heygate, Campaign Added 23 minutes ago

L-R: Sean Corcoran, Mediahub Worldwide; Bill Watkins, Pinterest; Josh Campo, Razorfish.

What were the biggest takeaways for marketers from CES 2023?

Since navigating the entire show floor is nearly impossible, PRWeek sister site Campaign U.S. has you covered. After three days on the ground, we asked brands and marketers what they felt were the biggest themes to emerge in Las Vegas and have distilled them down for you in a series of short videos.

Measurement, Web3 and privacy were among the most hotly discussed topics, as was the future of Netflix’s new ad-supported tier. But brands and agencies noted that AI was surprisingly absent, given how ChatGPT dominated news in the weeks leading up to the event.

On day two of the conference, we spoke with brand and agency leaders about the latest news as well as their experience of CES so far, from what they were surprised by to what topics percolated in closed-door meetings and happy hours.

Watch the video below.

@campaignus Brand and agency executives from @pinterest Razorfish and Mediahub share thoughts on the biggest news and chatter on the ground at #ces2023 #advertisingtiktok #technology ♬ original sound - Campaign US

Featured in this video: 

  • Josh Campo, CEO, Razorfish
  • Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer, Pinterest
  • Sean Corcoran, U.S. CEO, Mediahub Worldwide
  • This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

L-R: Sean Corcoran, Mediahub Worldwide; Bill Watkins, Pinterest; Josh Campo, Razorfish.

Measurement, Netflix and Web3: Brand and agency hot takes from CES 2023

PRWeek Agency Business Report 2023 opens for submissions

PRWeek Agency Business Report 2023 opens for submissions

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Hume Brophy founders sell agency

Hume Brophy founders sell agency

Barbara Walters interviewing Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 1977. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Marina Maher on what made Barbara Walters special for all communicators

Nuñez is also managing Brightcove’s agency relationships.

Ex-Twitter exec Joseph Nuñez joins Brightcove

Zocdoc worked with 72andSunny on the campaign.

First Look: Zocdoc tells patients to Get a Doctor Who Gets You

(Photo credit: Frito-Lay).

Doritos returns to Super Bowl for 23rd year with TikTok competition

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Celia Jones (Photo credit: Paul Audia)

Finn Partners ups Celia Jones to global CMO