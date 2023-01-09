Marina Maher on what made Barbara Walters special for all communicators
Walters showed others the importance of finding a niche and becoming great at it. She wasn’t immune to obstacles; she just shut out the noise and forged ahead, says MMC founder Marina Maher.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>