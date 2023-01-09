Ex-Twitter exec Joseph Nuñez joins Brightcove

Nuñez left Twitter in November following Elon Musk’s takeover and the mass layoffs that ensued.

BOSTON: Streaming technology platform Brightcove has named Joseph Nuñez as director of global communications and PR, effective on Monday.

Nuñez, reporting to Sara Griggs, VP of global comms and brand, has replaced Meredith Duhaime, who left the company in November. Duhaime now serves as a director for Washington, DC-based agency Purple Strategies.

Spearheading Brightcove’s global strategic PR and comms program, Nuñez is responsible for corporate announcements, product launches, brand campaigns, owned social media channels and content, thought leadership and media relations.

Nuñez said he’s excited to support the narrative of what Brightcove calls the “producer economy,” which refers to individuals having exclusive control of the creation, distribution and monetization of their content.

As well as overseeing global social media manager Cameron Ford, Nuñez is managing Brightcove’s agency relationships. The company works with M Booth in the U.S., Kaizo PR in the U.K. and Zeno Group in Asia-Pacific.

Nuñez has joined Brightcove from Twitter, where he most recently served as global comms manager for product and consumer. His role was eliminated after Elon Musk bought the platform and enforced mass layoffs at the social media platform, essentially wiping out its comms department.

A Twitter representative could not immediately be reached for comment on Nuñez’s departure or to comment on potential replacements.

Prior to Twitter, Nuñez held senior roles at NBCUniversal, resort brand Club Med and Quinn PR.

Headquartered in Boston, Brightcove has offices in London; Guadalajara, Mexico; Funchal, Portugal; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Seoul; Tokyo; and Chennai, India. The video-streaming platform has worked with clients including South by Southwest, Adobe, Forbes, AMC Networks, Showtime Networks, BBC, Johnson & Johnson, MasterClass and Sony Music.

Brightcove reported Q3 revenue of $53.9 million, an increase of 3% from the same period in 2021. Its gross profit was $33.9 million, compared to $33.5 million in Q3 2021.