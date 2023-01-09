First Look: Zocdoc tells patients to Get a Doctor Who Gets You

The U.S. is experiencing a significant physician shortage, but the issue of compatibility during an appointment is an additional challenge altogether.

Finding the right doctor who understands your health status and can appropriately address your concerns is a tricky endeavor. Understanding this dilemma, Zocdoc wants to help patients clear up the hassle.

Zocdoc has launched a national TV campaign highlighting the company’s features, such as verified patient reviews as well as capabilities to book in-person and virtual care appointments, but with a humorous twist.

The three ads, titled Butt, Dentist and Jinx, offer a tongue-in-cheek look at patients struggling to describe their various medical situations and how the booking process through Zocdoc ensures that they have a doctor who understands what they’re going through.

Zocdoc was assisted in creating the ads by creative agency 72andSunny and production company Anonymous Content, with Max Sherman directing the spots. These ads will run across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms throughout the year.

Going to see the doctor in the first place can be an intimidating and frightening experience for patients, with some suffering from iatrophobia. An article published in the New England Journal of Medicine asserted that the physician-patient relationship is more fraught than ever. To that end, several medical schools have been teaching students to prioritize relationships with patients during the clinical journey.

Heather Berko, head of brand at Zocdoc, said the ads underscore how anxiety-inducing and frustrating the process of finding a new doctor can be for patients, especially ones that make them feel comfortable and heard.

“We know that with the right tools, finding a provider isn’t a needle in a haystack situation. This is why we made a triumphant human experience the star of our new ‘Get a Doctor Who Gets You’ campaign,” Berko said in a statement. “By showing the simplicity and ease of accessing information on Zocdoc, including verified reviews, and making a quality connection, we hope to inspire people to engage in finding care without fear or frustration.”

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.