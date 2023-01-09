Doritos returns to Super Bowl for 23rd year with TikTok competition

The brand’s Super Bowl spot will feature one celebrity and a Doritos fan selected through a TikTok challenge.

by Sabrina Sanchez, Campaign Added 37 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Frito-Lay).

Doritos will keep its Super Bowl ad streak running for the 23rd year with a commercial in Super Bowl LVII. 

The spot will feature a “mystery superstar,” and a Doritos fan, according to a statement from the brand. The ad will also feature the new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor that hit shelves this month.

To select which Doritos fan will be featured in Doritos’ Super Bowl ad, the FritoLay brand is asking people to check out TikTok user @vibin.wit.tay’s “triangle-inspired” dance and share their own version of it using the hashtags #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry. Three finalists will be selected by January 13.

The winner will be announced next week.

The announcement comes as Frito-Lay revealed PopCorners will also be in the Big Game with a Breaking Bad-inspired spot featuring actor Bryan Cranston.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 


