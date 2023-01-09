‘Belts will tighten but innovation will flow’ – tech PR in 2023
Technological advances are being accompanied by debates over ethics, with the tech sector having to deal with concerns over issues about AI and social media as well as cuts due to the economic climate. Tech PR experts have told PRWeek their predictions for the coming year.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>