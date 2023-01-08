360PR+ acquires Powers Brand Communications

360 expands its reach to Philadelphia in its second acquisition.

BOSTON: 360PR+, an independent communications and marketing agency, has acquired public relations and content marketing firm Powers Brand Communications.

Powers specializes in corporate communications, brand building, franchise development, community relations, social media strategy, search engine marketing, events and publicity. The firm celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022.

Agency founder Vince Powers will continue to work with Powers’ clients and staff, while serving as EVP for 360PR+ and MD of the agency’s Philadelphia office, 360 said in a statement.

Powers will retain its name, brand and current staff in the Philadelphia location. No layoffs will accompany the acquisition.

“This partnership and joining with 360 is going to really help us accelerate our growth,” Powers said, citing 360’s suite of capabilities such as digital, insights and research influencer marketing as key factors in approaching 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti with bringing Powers’ team on board.

Revenue in 2022 for both firms combined was approximately $12 million, not including pass-throughs such as paid media. 360’s U.S. revenue in 2021 was $10,056,300, per PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Tomasetti and Powers have maintained a connection since early in their careers, when they worked at Porter Novelli. Powers said that his continued relationship with Tomasetti and her reputation at 360 played major roles in his decision to propose an acquisition to her agency, which was completed on December 31, 2022.

With the addition of Powers’ team, 360 will grow from 70 to 75 staffers with the intention to hire more in its newest location in Philadelphia, according to Tomasetti. 360 acquired its first firm, lifestyle agency CRC, in 2022, increasing their presence in New York.

“It's important to have a multifaceted growth strategy. So acquisition's definitely part of that,” Tomasetti said. “If we can acquire talent in the process, that's really important in this market. In addition to adding clients, we need great people to service those.”

Powers’ client portfolio includes The Giant Company, Restore Hyper Wellness, My Salon Suite, Yogurtland, PrimoHoagies and CodeWiz, among others.