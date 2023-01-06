Finn Partners ups Celia Jones to global CMO

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has upped Celia Jones to global chief marketing officer, a newly created role.

Jones stepped into the position at the end of October 2022. She previously served as the firm’s global director of marketing communications. Jones oversees a team of five and reports directly to CEO Peter Finn.

In her new role, Jones is responsible for building on Finn Partners’ global leadership in public relations and strategic communications, advancing the firm’s reputation for integrated marketing and creative services, amplifying thought leadership and novel platforms for new business growth, driving integration and leading internal communications to foster culture and connectivity across the company’s 1,400-plus employees worldwide, the agency said in a statement.

“Clients are needing more than just communications expertise or digital social campaigns. They're needing the full gamut of those capabilities,” Jones said of the transition. “We have these capabilities and strategic thinkers and brilliant minds and all the other things that other agencies have, but at the heart of it is a sense of ethics and values that guide everything we do.”

Jones joined the firm in 2021 as the agency’s first global director of marketing communications. Her new role is an extension of her previous responsibilities.

Prior to joining Finn Partners, Jones served as CEO of The Escape Pod.



In 2021, Finn Partners posted a 49% increase in revenue globally to $162.2 million, including $135.7 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.