Music influencer Joe Porter helps The Home Depot recreate its iconic jingle using DIY items

The result: The retailer’s most viewed video on TikTok and Instagram.

ATLANTA: TikTok users have known for years that The Home Depot’s repetitive jingle is a “certified banger.”

Taking advantage of the theme song’s popularity, the retailer’s social media and influencer marketing teams set out to recreate the iconic beat using only products from The Home Depot.

The organizations reached out to percussionist, teacher and composer Joe Porter to make the dream a reality, posting the result to TikTok and Instagram. Porter has more than 430,000 followers on TikTok and 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

In the video, Porter and others use pipes, a garbage can, buckets, a plunger and other DIY items as instruments.

“What started as a ‘crazy’ idea in a brainstorm turned into our most viewed and engaged-with post on both Instagram and TikTok,” Morgan Oberg, a senior social media specialist at The Home Depot, posted on LinkedIn.

The video, published on December 28, has amassed 2.3 million views on TikTok and 2.4 million views on Instagram.

Mike Cushing, a senior manager at The Home Depot who oversees organic social media, told PRWeek that there has been massive engagement with The Home Depot beat ever since it went viral on TikTok in 2019. At that time, the retailer distributed the song to social platforms to provide an official source for people to use.

“We knew we wanted to make the The Home Depot beat — and the great content attached to it — a pillar of our social content strategy,” Cushing said.



Porter had previously shared a video recreating The Home Depot’s theme song, which is how the team found him.

“We then discussed the idea of having him recreate the beat using only products from The Home Depot,” said Cushing. “[Porter] and his team were incredible creative partners, figuring out the perfect way to recreate the beat in the aisles.”

Editor's note: This story was updated with comment from Cushing on January 6.