TrailRunner International announces trio of leadership promotions

Sarah Grubbs and Zack Kozlak have taken on MD roles, while Carlton Rollins moves up to director.

NEW YORK: TrailRunner International has named Sarah Grubbs and Zack Kozlak as managing directors, newly created roles at the firm.

The agency has also appointed Carlton Rollins as a director. All three promotions were effective January 1.

“These three leaders personify what it means to be truly dedicated to clients and to excellence,” TrailRunner International CEO Jim Hughes said. “They also reflect our commitment to helping our leaders reach their maximum potential. They have become trusted strategic advisers to our clients and play key roles in our growth and expansion.”

Kozlak, who has been with TrailRunner since its founding in 2016, previously held a director’s position. He is based in the firm’s New York office.

“I feel fortunate to have been a part of opening our doors back in 2016,” Kozlak said. “I’m excited now for this new leadership opportunity as we continue to grow and expand.”

As director, Kozlak advised global companies on financial communications, corporate reputation, crisis and issues management, executive thought leadership and landmark events like complex M&A transactions and other sensitive shareholder engagements. Kozlak will continue these responsibilities while expanding his role in business development across the firm as well as mentoring and training talent.

He joins MD and head of global talent Jennifer Potthoff in this leadership role, reporting to Hughes.

Grubbs started with the agency in 2018 as an associate and was promoted to director later that same year. In 2021, she moved to Nashville to lead and open TrailRunner’s newest location.

As director, Grubbs advised clients on corporate positioning, international strategy and expansion, crisis preparedness and response, reputation and change management and high-stakes situations such as IPOs, M&A transactions, regulatory issues and executive leadership changes. She joins Nashville’s MD Johanna Hoopes and will continue to report to Hughes in this role.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to join the firm’s executive committee as we continue to grow our team here in Nashville and beyond,” Grubbs said.

Rollins joined TrailRunner in 2019 as an analyst and was promoted to associate in 2021. Through this new role, Rollins will lead client teams across the firm. She takes on the role of director in the New York office and will report to COO Kelly Wallace, who stepped into the executive position early last year.

“2023 is going to be a big year for TrailRunner, and I’m so proud to be a part of our continued growth as I take on this new role,” Rollins said.

Jim Wilkinson founded TrailRunner International in 2016 after leaving his role as SVP and head of international corporate affairs at Alibaba Group. Jim Hughes took on the role of CEO in March 2022 after Wilkinson stepped into the role of executive chairman.