Yelp hires Meta’s Bjorn Trowery as head of consumer communications

Yelp wants to elevate its brand among mainstream audiences.

SAN FRANCISCO: Business rating and review site Yelp has hired Bjorn Trowery as consumer communications director.

Trowery’s first day in the newly created role is January 23. He will report to chief communications officer Amy Sezak.

“With our increased focus on consumer PR, [Trowery] will play a critical role in leading and advancing our ambitious strategy to engage consumers and elevate the Yelp brand among mainstream audiences,” Sezak said.

Trowery said that he will help to tell the “larger brand story for Yelp and the way they help people understand and feel more connected to the businesses and the people who make our community special.”

Trowery is currently Meta’s consumer communications manager. A Meta representative could not be immediate reached for comment about Trowery's replacement.

His last day at the company is Friday. Previously, Trowery was director of communications for Heineken U.S.A. He also worked at Toys R Us and Edelman.

Yelp’s consumer PR agency partner is Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

In Q3, Yelp’s revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $309 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.1 million, though it lowered its full-year outlook. It posted net income attributable to common shareholders of $9.1 million, down from $18.1 million the year prior.