Lippe Taylor Group promotes Tracy Naden to North America president

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor Group has named Tracy Naden as North America president, a newly created position.

Naden, reporting to CEO Paul Dyer, will oversee the day-to-day operations of both Lippe Taylor and lifestyle boutique agency Twelvenote. She said the move was driven by growth, and comes on the heels of a company-wide transformation.

Lippe Taylor and Twelvenote will each split their clients up among three portfolio teams, each spearheaded by a different client experience leader (CLX), all of whom will report to Naden.

According to Naden, each portfolio includes staffers with relevant experience based on the accounts and expertise in account management, creative, digital, data and insights, strategy and planning and corporate comms. Lippe Taylor declined to name the six CLXs.

The new model helps Lippe Taylor Group be less ‘top-heavy’ operationally and allows for teams to be more directly engaged with clients.

Lippe Taylor Group earned more than $50 million in revenue last year, capping off five consecutive years of double-digit growth, Dyer said in a statement. The firm also increased its headcount to roughly 225, Naden said, compared to 208 in 2021.

Lippe Taylor posted revenue of $37.2 million in 2021, up 59% from the previous year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Naden, who was recently named a PRWeek 2022 Health Influencer, formerly served as president of Twelvenote, which was previously known as ShopPR. A replacement for that position has not been named, but Naden said the agency would “see about additional leadership needs as we grow.”

“We’re confident and giving the opportunity to the client experience leaders,” Naden said, adding that the new structure will also give more responsibility to junior and mid-level staffers, more gateways to career development and keep Lippe Taylor Group’s retention rate high.

During her more than five years at Lippe Taylor Group, Naden also served as chief engagement officer and consumer practice leader. Earlier in her career, Naden was an EVP at Weber Shandwick and SVP of consumer at MSL.