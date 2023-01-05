Tubi names Weber Shandwick’s Seana Sullivan as comms head

Sullivan has more than six years of consumer technology experience from stints at Weber Shandwick and Roku.

by Ewan Larkin Added 8 hours ago

Sullivan worked at Weber Shandwick.

SAN FRANCISCO: Streaming platform Tubi has hired Seana Sullivan as VP of comms and publicity, effective January 11.

Overseeing a “small but growing team,” Sullivan will spearhead all global comms efforts, including corporate, consumer, executive and internal communications, and will collaborate with Tubi parent company Fox. She will report to CMO Nicole Parlapiano. 

Sullivan said she is excited to use her consumer technology expertise to develop Tubi’s brand worldwide. 

The last person to serve as Tubi's head of comms was Peter Binazeski. After exiting the company in April 2021, Binazeski led PR at Redbox Entertainment. He now works as SVP of corporate comms for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which acquired Redbox in August 2022, according to a company statement.

Most recently, Sullivan spent nearly a year at Weber Shandwick as SVP of consumer technology, leading accounts such as McAfee, Riot Games Esports and Robinhood. 

“We thank [Sullivan] for the contributions she made while she was part of our team, and we wish her the best in her new role,” a Weber Shandwick spokesperson said. 

Earlier in her career, Sullivan spent roughly six years at Roku, ultimately as senior director of global PR and social media marketing. During her tenure, she helped launch Roku TVs, different iterations of the Roku operating system and The Roku Channel. 

Sullivan also previously managed integrated comms for mobile games at EA, partnering with game producers around the world for franchises including Bejeweled, Need for Speed, SimCity and Star Wars. 

Tubi has more than 48,000 movies and TV shows, more than 200 local and live news and sports channels and 400-plus entertainment partners, featuring content from every major Hollywood studio. In 2020, Fox acquired Tubi for $440 million.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Naden has spent more than five years at Lippe Taylor Group.

Lippe Taylor Group promotes Tracy Naden to North America president

Winer has worked at shops including FleishmanHillard and Edelman.

DiGennaro president and COO Maxine Winer joins BCW

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Twitter drops ban on political ads

Bad Bunny performing in Mexico City last month. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Titi Me Preguntó: What are the multicultural marketing takeaways from Benito for 2023?

Advance Party's July 4 TikTok campaign for Bomb Pop. (Photo credit: GALE).

GALE launches innovation practice Advance Party

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

GCI Health exec previews health tech trends at CES 2023

What is your favorite Dry January campaign?

What is your favorite Dry January campaign?

How a food influencer’s chicken salad recipe helped WeightWatchers create its most popular TikTok video

How a food influencer’s chicken salad recipe helped WeightWatchers create its most popular TikTok video

Messier's former job responsibilities are being split.

Mission North promotes Nicole Messier to president

Sullivan worked at Weber Shandwick.

Tubi names Weber Shandwick’s Seana Sullivan as comms head