Tubi names Weber Shandwick’s Seana Sullivan as comms head

Sullivan has more than six years of consumer technology experience from stints at Weber Shandwick and Roku.

SAN FRANCISCO: Streaming platform Tubi has hired Seana Sullivan as VP of comms and publicity, effective January 11.

Overseeing a “small but growing team,” Sullivan will spearhead all global comms efforts, including corporate, consumer, executive and internal communications, and will collaborate with Tubi parent company Fox. She will report to CMO Nicole Parlapiano.

Sullivan said she is excited to use her consumer technology expertise to develop Tubi’s brand worldwide.

The last person to serve as Tubi's head of comms was Peter Binazeski. After exiting the company in April 2021, Binazeski led PR at Redbox Entertainment. He now works as SVP of corporate comms for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which acquired Redbox in August 2022, according to a company statement.

Most recently, Sullivan spent nearly a year at Weber Shandwick as SVP of consumer technology, leading accounts such as McAfee, Riot Games Esports and Robinhood.

“We thank [Sullivan] for the contributions she made while she was part of our team, and we wish her the best in her new role,” a Weber Shandwick spokesperson said.

Earlier in her career, Sullivan spent roughly six years at Roku, ultimately as senior director of global PR and social media marketing. During her tenure, she helped launch Roku TVs, different iterations of the Roku operating system and The Roku Channel.

Sullivan also previously managed integrated comms for mobile games at EA, partnering with game producers around the world for franchises including Bejeweled, Need for Speed, SimCity and Star Wars.

Tubi has more than 48,000 movies and TV shows, more than 200 local and live news and sports channels and 400-plus entertainment partners, featuring content from every major Hollywood studio. In 2020, Fox acquired Tubi for $440 million.