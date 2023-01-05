DiGennaro president and COO Maxine Winer joins BCW

NEW YORK: BCW has hired Maxine Winer as EVP and market leader for Chicago, effective on Tuesday.

Winer will be responsible for business growth, talent management and client satisfaction in the market. The last person to hold the position was Erin Shea, who has decided to “move on to the next chapter of her career,” a BCW spokesperson said.

“As a leader with experience across multiple sectors, a track record of building business and considerable operational expertise, [Winer] brings a terrific skill set to her role as BCW’s Chicago market leader,” said Mary Corcoran, BCW president of North America, via email. “She is also dedicated to building strong teams and ensuring staff professional development. I’m looking forward to the impact [Winer] will make on our business in Chicago.”

A DiGennaro representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Winer was most recently president and COO of DiGennaro Communications. Before that, she spent eight years as SVP, senior partner and GM of the Chicago office of FleishmanHillard, where she was a member of the firm’s senior management committee. Under Winer’s leadership, FleishmanHillard’s Chicago market became one of the most successful in the agency’s U.S. network, BCW said in a statement.

Winer also spent five years at Edelman, where she was EVP and deputy GM of the reputation management practice in the agency’s Chicago office. Prior to that, she ran her own Chicago-based communications consultancy for five years. Earlier in her career, Winer was SVP of MS&L, now known as MSL, in Chicago, where she ran the corporate practice.

BCW, WPP’s largest PR agency, posted $745 million in revenue in 2021, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.