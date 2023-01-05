DiGennaro president and COO Maxine Winer joins BCW

Winer is serving as the WPP agency’s market leader for Chicago.

by Diana Bradley Added 2 hours ago

Winer has worked at shops including FleishmanHillard and Edelman.

NEW YORK: BCW has hired Maxine Winer as EVP and market leader for Chicago, effective on Tuesday. 

Winer will be responsible for business growth, talent management and client satisfaction in the market. The last person to hold the position was Erin Shea, who has decided to “move on to the next chapter of her career,” a BCW spokesperson said. 

“As a leader with experience across multiple sectors, a track record of building business and considerable operational expertise, [Winer] brings a terrific skill set to her role as BCW’s Chicago market leader,” said Mary Corcoran, BCW president of North America, via email. “She is also dedicated to building strong teams and ensuring staff professional development. I’m looking forward to the impact [Winer] will make on our business in Chicago.”  

A DiGennaro representative could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Winer was most recently president and COO of DiGennaro Communications. Before that, she spent eight years as SVP, senior partner and GM of the Chicago office of FleishmanHillard, where she was a member of the firm’s senior management committee. Under Winer’s leadership, FleishmanHillard’s Chicago market became one of the most successful in the agency’s U.S. network, BCW said in a statement. 

Winer also spent five years at Edelman, where she was EVP and deputy GM of the reputation management practice in the agency’s Chicago office. Prior to that, she ran her own Chicago-based communications consultancy for five years. Earlier in her career, Winer was SVP of MS&L, now known as MSL, in Chicago, where she ran the corporate practice. 

BCW, WPP’s largest PR agency, posted $745 million in revenue in 2021, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Naden has spent more than five years at Lippe Taylor Group.

Lippe Taylor Group promotes Tracy Naden to North America president

Winer has worked at shops including FleishmanHillard and Edelman.

DiGennaro president and COO Maxine Winer joins BCW

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Twitter drops ban on political ads

Bad Bunny performing in Mexico City last month. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Titi Me Preguntó: What are the multicultural marketing takeaways from Benito for 2023?

Advance Party's July 4 TikTok campaign for Bomb Pop. (Photo credit: GALE).

GALE launches innovation practice Advance Party

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

GCI Health exec previews health tech trends at CES 2023

What is your favorite Dry January campaign?

What is your favorite Dry January campaign?

How a food influencer’s chicken salad recipe helped WeightWatchers create its most popular TikTok video

How a food influencer’s chicken salad recipe helped WeightWatchers create its most popular TikTok video

Messier's former job responsibilities are being split.

Mission North promotes Nicole Messier to president

Sullivan worked at Weber Shandwick.

Tubi names Weber Shandwick’s Seana Sullivan as comms head