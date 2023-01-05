Mission North promotes Nicole Messier to president

The agency has also made a series of other executive and senior leadership appointments.

NEW YORK: Mission North has appointed Nicole Messier to the newly created role of president amid a host of high-level promotions at the agency.

Messier was promoted to the position on December 19, reporting to Mission North co-CEO Tyler Perry. She was previously EVP and GM. Her previous responsibilities are being divided between EVP and GM Meghan Gardner, who is focused on the West Coast; and SVP and GM Grace Emery, whose attention is on the East Coast.

Messier is responsible for all aspects of growth for Mission North’s business, overseeing the brand and taking on responsibilities across business development, product and strategy.

"The role focuses on growing Mission North's most critical service offerings in digital, content strategy and creative design to help technology, life science and consumer brands do more holistic, data-driven storytelling,” said Messier. “The role oversees Mission North's journalist-led content teams, digital marketing studio and business development, resulting in strategy for our clients to meaningfully connect business outcomes to our campaigns."

Other recent newly created appointments at the firm include Gillian Davis as chief people officer; Shannon Hutto as chief client officer; and Melissa Musiker as EVP and head of strategy.

The firm made the appointments due to growth, with agency revenue increasing 17% as it enters 2023. Last year, the agency posted 50% growth across its digital services, social media campaigns and thought leadership content, she added.

“We want to make sure we have the right team focused on client success and retention, a smart strategy and a really innovative tool stack in our strategic services team,” Messier said.

The appointments were also made as part of a five-year vision to elevate the role of strategic communications and the impact of the agency’s work.

Recent account wins include: indoor vertical farming company Plenty; Totus Medicines, a drug discovery company tackling untreatable diseases; and Ballistic Ventures, a cybersecurity focused venture capital firm.

Mission North is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and San Francisco, and has offices in Portland, Oregon; Washington, DC and Boston. The firm has 90 employees, which Messier said she expects to “grow considerably” this year.

In 2020, Bateman Group founder and CEO Fred Bateman sold a majority stake in his firm, which rebranded at that time as Mission North. In 2021, Mission North posted 27% revenue growth to $19 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.