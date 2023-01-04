Disney, BP alum Geoff Morrell lands at Teneo

Morrell left Disney during the company’s conflict with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the state’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law early last year.

NEW YORK: Teneo has named Geoff Morrell as president of global strategy and communications, a newly created role.

“I was blessed to have some great corporate opportunities to consider, but the more I thought about it, the more convinced I became that I needed a new challenge — something unlike any of my past roles,” Morrell said on LinkedIn.

Morrell will serve as a senior adviser to Teneo clients while helping to expand the firm’s offerings and driving global business growth, he said.

As well as admiration for Teneo CEO Paul Keary, whom he will report to, Morrell said he was most attracted to the firm’s “distinctive integrated service offer,” which it has expanded to include areas such as management consulting and risk advisory over the past decade.

A Teneo spokesperson could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Morrell most recently served as SVP and chief corporate affairs officer at The Walt Disney Company, but he exited the company after three months amid the company’s standoff with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

In an email to employees at the time, Morrell said it had become clear “that for a number of reasons [Disney] is not the right fit.”

Kristina Schake, who led President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination education efforts, is now leading Disney’s global comms, with government relations and public policy headed by general counsel Horacio Gutierrez.

Prior to joining Disney, Morrell worked at BP as EVP of communications and advocacy. He held various comms roles throughout his tenure at the British multinational energy company, including VP of U.S. communications in Washington, DC.

Earlier in his career, Morrell was the Pentagon’s press secretary and, before that, chief spokesperson for former Defense Secretary Robert Gates and the U.S. military under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He was a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2017.