Save the date for PRWeek’s Healthcare Conference + Awards 2023

This year’s event is set for May 3 at City Winery in New York City.

by PRWeek Staff Added 13 hours ago

NEW YORK: PRWeek has set a date and location for the 2023 edition of the PRWeek Healthcare Conference + Awards: May 3 at City Winery in New York City. 

The Healthcare Conference will feature hot button issues including pharma, hospital systems, public health, medical devices, care providers, health technology, digital health and health equity. Check back for more information about speakers and speakers as the event nears. 

The schedule also includes the PRWeek Healthcare Awards, which will showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical PR sectors.

Split into 17 categories, the awards are grouped in four segments: campaign, personality, in-house and agency. Cigna chief communications officer Melissa Skottegaard is serving as chair of jury for the event.

“These healthcare elements have taken on a more crucial role in the PR and communications ecosystem over the past few years, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, which caused huge challenges for everyone,” said Steve Barrett, editorial director of PRWeek U.S. “Almost every story or narrative is now told through a healthcare lens, and purpose marketing has also put greater emphasis on organizations to hone their messaging.”

It’s not too late to enter the Healthcare Awards. Late entries will be accepted until January 12, however they will incur a late fee of $200 per entry. Finalists will be announced in mid-March. Go here to find out more.


