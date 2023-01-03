How the Arthritis Foundation is raising awareness to celebrate its 75th anniversary

The organization brought on Mower last year to handle several marketing aspects of the campaign.

ATLANTA: The Arthritis Foundation hired Mower late last year to lead its campaign targeted at increasing awareness of the impact of the disease on sufferers and caregivers.

Mower, which has an office in Atlanta, where the foundation is based, was hired to conduct market research and work on brand strategy, creative development, media planning and buying and PR for the We Journey Together campaign. The push launched in May, which is National Arthritis Awareness Month. The agency’s efforts will be focused on 2023, when the organization is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

“The Arthritis Foundation is really looking to increase awareness of the organization as a resource for people who are diagnosed with arthritis, caregivers, family members and also for the medical profession,” said Mary Gendron, SVP and MD at Mower.

The campaign comes after the foundation last year hired president and CEO Steven Taylor, who “really wanted to take a fresh approach to how they are presenting themselves to the world,” Gendron said.

Mower developed a series of concepts for the campaign, Gendron said. The campaign will include digital advertising and could feature out-of-home ads, such as airport billboards, she said. The agency also plans to develop content timed for various arthritis awareness days.

As part of the market research, the agency will conduct interviews with arthritis patients, caregivers and others in the general population, Gendron said. In the U.S., about one in four adults have arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s a pretty broad swath of the population of the country that is dealing with arthritis on a daily basis,” Gendron said. “We're looking to amplify the We Journey Together that they have already established.”

As to the anniversary, Gendron said the campaign will focus on “everything that Arthritis Foundation has been able to accomplish during that 75-year history and what it is looking to do going forward, as well.”