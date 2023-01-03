Resources

Up next:

Guggenheim Partners global chief investment officer Scott Minerd dies at 63

Guggenheim Partners global chief investment officer Scott Minerd dies at 63

DC-based Qorvis split from Publicis at the end of the year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Qorvis completes management buyout, splits from Publicis Groupe

Save the date for PRWeek’s Healthcare Conference + Awards 2023

Save the date for PRWeek’s Healthcare Conference + Awards 2023

French/West/Vaughan acquires Detroit-based Millerschin Group

French/West/Vaughan acquires Detroit-based Millerschin Group

How the Arthritis Foundation is raising awareness to celebrate its 75th anniversary

How the Arthritis Foundation is raising awareness to celebrate its 75th anniversary

Mohammadpour is owner and chief well-being officer at Chasing the Sun.

The financial impact of well-being and the employee experience

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The podcast featured David Lopez and Dylan Mulvaney.

The 5 most read corporate crisis stories of 2022

Edelman most recently ran the firm's San Francisco Bay operations.

The 5 most read agency people moves of 2022

The 'Corn Kid' was a hit on social media and with brands in 2022.

The 5 most read social media stories of 2022