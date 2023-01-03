“They just don’t get us.” This statement captures the broader sentiment of how readers/viewers feel about the media, according to EvolveMKD’s second-annual “Evolution of Communications” study.
Content-creation and content-consumption preferences. The balance between news and entertainment. Adjectives that best describe the media. In all these areas – and more – EvolveMKD’s study shines the spotlight on the notable differences between how the media views itself and how consumers view the media.
While the agency’s report will come out in February, this eBook – The media-consumer relationship: Understanding the evolution – offers a solid sneak peek into the data, which itself is eye-opening and informative.
However, there’s much more here. This eBook also provides you the opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s very best minds, representing brands such as UPS, Moderna, AB InBev, Ulta Beauty and many more.
On these pages, we recap a pair of recent roundtables where leaders discussed how the ever-changing media-consumer relationship is impacting brands and the comms function – and what the latter can do to best operate in this environment and, perhaps, bridge some widening gaps.
The media remains – and will always be – one of PR’s most vital relationships. It also evolves notably and continually. This eBook is a valuable tool to help all comms pros understand that evolution more clearly than ever.
