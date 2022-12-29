The 5 most read agency people moves of 2022

Top stories include hires at Edelman, Ketchum, Powell Tate and Porter Novelli.

by Diana Bradley Added 19 hours ago

Margot Edelman moves back to New York as deputy GM at Edelman 
May 4

In June, Margot Edelman was named deputy GM of New York at Edelman. She oversees operations, marketing, new business efforts and the New York corporate team for the firm's largest office globally. 

Ketchum names Novartis' Samantha Schwarz as leader of North America health portfolio 
January 11

At the start of the year, Ketchum appointed Samantha Schwarz as MD and health portfolio leader of its North America health business. She oversees all of Ketchum's healthcare sector clients across industries including pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical device, consumer health, hospitals and health systems, payers and government health. 

Ketchum names Jim Joseph as global chief marketing, integration officer
July 20

Over the summer, Ketchum hired Jim Joseph as global chief marketing and integration officer, a newly created role. A few months later, he added the title of U.S. CEO. As well as leading global marketing and comms, Joseph partners with colleagues from across Omnicom PR Group and the Omnicom network to support clients and to drive thought leadership for Ketchum.

Powell Tate hires former Kamala Harris comms director Ashley Etienne
April 19

Powell Tate, the DC-based public affairs unit of The Weber Shandwick Collective, hired ex-White House comms adviser Ashley Etienne in April as senior counselor. Etienne was most recently deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Porter Novelli promotes Conroy Boxhill to US president
July 29

Porter Novelli promoted Conroy Boxhill from MD and corporate counsel lead across North America to U.S. president, a newly created position at the Omnicom Group agency. He has worked with the agency for four years. 


