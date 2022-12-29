The 5 most read social media stories of 2022

Lighthearted stories featuring Corn Kid and BTS were popular, along with coverage from the other side of the spectrum about how brands respond to crises.

by Diana Bradley Added 20 hours ago

The 'Corn Kid' was a hit on social media and with brands in 2022.

‘I’m alive, healthy and happy’: Brand favorite the ‘Corn Kid’ quashes rumors of his death 
September 30

A hoax circulated that the “Corn Kid,” real name Tariq, was killed in a shooting, forcing the 7-year-old social media celebrity to do his own crisis response.

How the ‘Corn Kid’ helped Chipotle create its top Instagram and TikTok video of all time 
August 31

Chipotle became the first brand to officially partner with the Corn Kid after discovering the viral sensation visits his local Chipotle in Queens, New York, once a week. Candice Beck, Chipotle’s director of social and influencer, gave PRWeek the inside story on the partnership. 

How Ulta Beauty responded to transphobic comments about podcast guest
October 17

Ulta Beauty defended its decision to have David Lopez, a gender-fluid hairdresser, interview trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a guest on an episode of brand podcast The Beauty Of…, following transphobic comments on social media.

Chipotle changes Twitter handle to ‘Chicotle’ after BTS member mispronounces name
January 24

A video of K-pop supergroup BTS chowing down on Chipotle food — and absolutely loving it — went viral, creating an impromptu opportunity for the fast-casual chain. 

Instagram responds to ‘precise location’ user concerns
August 25

After Instagram users voiced concern about the app sharing their specific location data, the company quickly cleared the air to reassure users that their location data was not being unnecessarily shared.


