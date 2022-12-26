Top 5 most-read Twitter stories of 2022

BTS, Adidas and Elon Musk pushed Twitter to dominate headlines this year — in very different ways.

Twitter has often led the day’s business news since Elon Musk bought it for $44 billion at the end of October. Some of 2022’s most-read stories about the platform come after that purchase, but BTS and Adidas featured in well-read pieces that serve as reminders of a Twitter from a different lifetime.

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

February 9

Adidas posted pictures of 25 different pairs of bare breasts in February to promote its new sports bra collection. Some users criticized the tweet, calling it “soft porn” that children could easily access. The German clothing company defended its tweet and refused to remove it.

Mass layoffs at Twitter ravage comms team

November 4

Twitter laid off thousands of employees not long after Elon Musk purchased the company. The New York Times reported that Twitter’s communications department “was almost entirely laid off.” PRWeek rounded up social media statements from former Twitter comms employees saying their farewells.

These are the brands that have paused advertising on Twitter

November 4

After mass layoffs and changes to Twitter’s verification system post-Musk, brands paused advertising on the platform due to uncertainty about its direction. PRWeek identified some of the first brands to pause Twitter ad spend.

Chipotle — ahem, make that Chicotle — partners with BTS Twitter stan account to give fans free food

January 25

Chipotle partnered with stan account US BTS Army to give away free food after BTS member Jungkook mispronounced the brand’s name as “Chicotle” in a viral video.