2022’s 5 buzziest in-house people moves

AT&T, Medtronic and McDonald’s all made key appointments this year.

Gollust announces departure from NBC-U

November 1, 2010

Readers flocked to a story from more than a decade ago after former CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker and CMO Allison Gollust’s secret romantic relationship was uncovered this year.

Zucker and Gollust previously worked together at NBCUniversal, but both exited the company after Comcast completed its takeover.

Medtronic hires Jane Di Leo to lead comms in the Americas

February 8

Di Leo, who was responsible for overseeing regional comms, joined from American Express, where she was VP and chief of staff of corporate affairs and comms. Di Leo was promoted to VP of integrated consumer comms and integrated programs in November.

KC Kavanagh joins AT&T

January 4

Kavanagh, who replaced Larry Solomon, briefly served as chief comms officer for the telecomms giant. She led all aspects of AT&T’s corporate comms and reputation management.

However, in September, Kavanagh left AT&T to join Visa in its top comms role. She succeeded Paul Cohen, who retired after five years in the position.

Mass layoffs at Twitter ravage comms team

November 4

New owner Elon Musk’s mass layoffs highly impacted the social media platform’s comms team, reportedly leaving it with two people.

The job cuts affected senior staffers such as Brian Poliakoff, Twitter’s global head of corporate and customer comms; Julie Steele, director and head of global internal comms and Michele Austin, director of public policy for U.S. and Canada.

McDonald’s selects Sandy Rodriguez as VP of U.S. communications

March 31

Rodriguez, whose first day was May 2, is reporting to Michael Gonda, SVP and chief comms officer. She is spearheading McDonald’s U.S. reputation and brand trust strategy.

Rodriguez, formerly VP of comms at Roche Diagnostics Corporation, assumed David Tovar’s responsibilities after he left to join Grubhub.