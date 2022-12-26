AI can do PR, but should it?

When OpenAI released artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT in November, it blew writers’ minds with its ability to produce poems, songs, essays and computer programming with startling speed, albeit occasionally using stiff, labored language.

The AI model can take prompts ranging in complexity from “list ingredients in a sandwich” to “describe Immanuel Kant’s categorical imperative” and produce knowledgeable responses. It’s trained to pull information and writing structures from examples across the internet and can even learn from interactions it had with users.

Chatbots can also handle many of the written responsibilities in communications. They can write press releases, emails for journalists and crisis responses from the perspective of a CEO. Some AI models have dedicated PR functions, such as ContentBot’s press release generator.

But according to ContentBot founder Nick Duncan, AI-written press releases are inherently limited. A press release often reveals news, meaning there’s little information about the contents of that statement on the internet. Given that a chatbot relies on other content to inform what it writes, it would struggle to say anything coherent and meaningful while announcing something to the public.

What AI can look at is how humans write other press releases. Quotes commonly appear in releases on the wire, and AI isn’t shy about creating some.

“It actually makes up quotes at this point, which is ethically gray,” Duncan said.

He said it’s the responsibility of people designing AI models to identify and limit the ways that bad actors can abuse the technology. Communicators are also responsible when it comes to fact-checking AI-generated content, deciding what to share with the public and properly labeling what AI has created vs. what a human has actually said, Duncan said.

Some see AI potentially allowing corporate leaders to skirt that last responsibility in the same way that human communicators do.

“If we’re going to start using AI to figure out how Bob the CEO talks, that AI can be used to write Bob’s statement about the war in Ukraine,” said Anthony LaFauce, principal at Clyde Group. “Is that so vastly different than what we do now? A junior person at a PR firm looks at a bunch of speeches that a CEO wrote and then writes their own statement, then a senior person like myself approves it before it goes to Bob the CEO.”

He added that communicators are also ethically responsible for checking against AI’s biased behavior.

“I’ve worked on government vaccination programs,” LaFauce said. “If it’s telling me to target a particular group and not this group because they don’t need information, that’s really bad.”

When it comes to crisis management, AI struggles with uncertainty. Much of the existing PR literature that a chatbot can pull from is written to sound authoritative. AI isn’t equipped to lead the public or a company through a developing crisis with unknowns, and it’s a human communicator's responsibility to ensure that they use AI sparingly in those situations.

“It might give you some gibberish, but it will give you this gibberish in a very difficult way to recognize because it will have this authoritative style,” said Alejandro Diaz, chief AI officer at Creatopy, an ad design automation platform.

Communicators can still use AI ethically and responsibly. Instead of providing content that the public will see, chatbots are great tools for strategizing a response or public statement, Diaz said.

Instead of having ChatGPT craft a CEO’s response to his or her company being found liable for an oil spill, for example, it can instead suggest broad points that the company emphasizes in its own statement.

Using AI responsibly begins before it starts writing. Chatbots like GPT learn from and replicate what humans create, which makes everyone who’s written a press release or company statement partly responsible for the way AI approaches the same task.

“AI is a good thing because it’s like looking in a mirror,” Diaz said.

He pointed to recent controversies about AI portrait generator Lensa oversexualizing female users as an example of how the technology can bring human biases front and center and noted that executives have to take responsibility for high-level communications.

“Every C-suite person is there because they have to be accountable,” Diaz said. “You cannot leave sensitive [communications] to AI.”