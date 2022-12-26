The future is friendly: 6 trends for 2023

Earlier in the year there was talk of a vibecession. The word was coined by economist and brilliant substacker Kyla Scanlon who was examining the mixed signals of our economy and society and forecasted that the difficult mix of information was leading to one big conclusion about the future: that the vibes were off. New York Magazine argued that the lack of a vibe was the thing replacing a vibe during a time when no one has enough certainty to bet on anything. And here I thought my vibe for 2022 was somewhere between a butter board and Louis Theroux’s Tick Tock banger rap “Jiggle, Jiggle.”

If a vibe is defined as an overall sentiment or feeling that can be universally absorbed or, better yet, enjoyed, then perhaps we were in a vibecession as we all lived through a year of extremes that echoed loudly, mostly in our own echo chambers (or Teams breakout rooms). But the thing about these spaces is that they reinforce our thinking versus opening minds or doors. Look no further than the congressional candidates running for office. The rise of extreme ideologies surging at home and abroad. Talk of secession in our nation. Climate protesters souping Van Gogh. Boombastic, cringe voices in business. Icons of culture spouting racism. And of course a movement to set back progress in reproductive rights. And putting an even finer point on 2022: gaslighting finished as Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, a term that has become cultural code for “you don’t just have a different perspective, you are intentionally trying to make me crazy.”

But as the cacophony that was 2022 turns its corner, we just might be headed toward something, dare I say, more stable. And right now, stability feels like the start of something. Bob Iger’s return to Disney set off employees and stocks in the right direction. The Equality for Marriage Act passed with an assuring majority including 39 Republicans voting for this critical protection. Abbott Elementary, a show that is both earnest and revolutionary in how it unites generations and cleverly portrays community today, is proving nice folks can finish first. Sorry, White Lotus. Pantone has forecasted that 2023 will be marked by Viva Magenta, the subtly striking hue of Harry Styles Blazer when he arrived in Venice for Fashion Week. This color, they say, vibrates with vim and vigor, ushering in a spirit of strength, exuberance and inclusion. But they never mention theories on magenta’s bloody origins. Not far from Venice actually, the color got its name from another Italian region after the battle in the city of Magenta in 1859 where 7,000 soldiers lost their lives and were buried in a mass grave. Around this time a new red-pink dye was discovered in the area and named magenta. Many say that it was the bloodshed at Magenta that inspired this vibrant color and its name. Albeit gory, let this context remind us that from the wreckage rises the phoenix. A chance not to necessarily start anew but to rebuild, reconsider and hope for the beauty of what’s to come, so long as we don’t forget the battles we fought. So let’s look through magenta colored glasses as we peek ahead at the signals and new approaches for 2023 including a truly radical thought: we are actually going to be okay.

From doomerism to longtermism

The pandemic triggered a 25% increase in anxiety and depression across the globe. Compounded with upticks in hate crime, mass shootings, war and genocide abroad and growing eco anxiety, particularly with consumers ages 16 to 25 there is no wonder that 75% of us have felt overwhelming ambient stressors. But Doomsday is a largely unmotivating thought that hinders progress. In her New Yorker piece Climate A to Z, Elizabeth Kolbert, climate activist and Pulitzer Prize winning writer reminds us that despair is unproductive and can even be considered a sin. But there is a shift happening, a radically altruistic movement gaining traction: longtermism. The central idea here is that we need to prioritize positively influencing the future, not just for our own grandchildren but for a world that will exist hundreds and thousands of years into the future. Oxford philosopher William MacAskill breaks down this theory at length in his recently published book, What We Owe the Future. While the origin of this philosophy can be traced to some extreme thinking in tech communities it certainly feels like a welcome departure from “the world is a dumpster fire” theory our culture has subscribed to. In the new year expect to see this framework set off debates around the moral and ethical implications of prioritizing the next versus the now while inspiring a dose of measured optimism into our feeds. Dr. Hannah Ritchie reminds us in the big think that pessimism is believing the worst will happen and optimism is believing the better thing can happen. If we don’t think anything could work then we will never try or innovate. Other places giving us a reason to see things as sort of half full? For the first time in history scientists are exploring the prospect of what life might look like if we lived well into our 100s. Pinterest is seeing a 50% lift in search for 100th birthday celebrations. And speaking of a lit future, we’re even figuring out more permanent ways to evolve how we communicate and care for one another through social interactions. Elizabeth Post’s offspring’s offspring just published the centennial edition of her iconic etiquette book providing instruction for modern scenarios like tipping in a world with visible payment screens to the most supportive and kind way to ask about someone’s pronoun. Never ask what pronoun one prefers, instead ask what pronouns one uses. Now this is something to get behind for the long haul.

Zattitude

Gen Z has been subtly setting the mood and now they are setting the cultural attitude in a way that is completely contagious for other generations. Beyond signature moments like advocating for queerness over ambiguity by standing up for deyassified M&Ms, embracing short king (bless Zendaya) and bringing back low rise jeans in their uniquely revisionist way, they are making larger cultural waves. Just think about the #ActYourWage movement inspired by Gen Z’s propensity for telling it like it is and refusing to do work that doesn’t align to their compensation. And its sister movement “quiet quitting” — the logical next step of adjusting your work output to the level of chill you need for your mental health. But what’s most interesting is that instead of condemning these trends, older generations are starting to copy them and ask the important questions like: why check work slack on vacation? In 2023, don’t underestimate the impact these Gen Z attitudes will have as they rub off on their predecessors in ways big and small, giving us all zattitudes of our own. From older generations embracing “bixie” haircuts and weird core trends in home decor to a renaissance in raving and even more May/December romances will blossom into Gen Z coined situationships — we see you Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards. As we enter the new year Boomers, Gen X & Gen Y will adopt their own Gen Z swagger and we will all be better for it as we gravitate toward the more life affirming and electrifying experiences that we were missing during lock down.

AI gets fly

Of all the things that approached my feed this year the thing that captured my imagination the most was an AI Art Show called As If Nothing Happened. Here artists leverage artificial intelligence in a provocative way to show what it would look like if the cultural icons we lost were still alive today. Kurt Cobain as a senior citizen, a jovial, full faced Tupac, a more natural looking Michael Jackson appearing as if he never had plastic surgery and perhaps explored a different path in life. This type of generative AI is quickly unlocking inspiring possibilities with no signs of slowing down. Gartner predicts that generative AI will account for 10% of all content produced in the next few years, up 1,000% from where it is today at 1%. Al is also catalyzing high hopes and promise in the future of biotech with AI-driven drug discovery. According to McKinsey, AI has the ability to contract the yearslong and very expensive process by essentially accelerating how fast we research. Their experts envision a world where scientists can automate previously manual tasks and program therapeutics versus discovering them. At last the energy we need from AI feels like it’s finally arriving: less clumsy customer service bots and more acceleration that can speed progress to end debilitating diseases. I’m in.

Millennipause

We’ve all heard of the millennial pause, that is the awkward few seconds of air time that millennials are known for before they record a TikTok, letting the world know that this is not our native platform. But in 2023 we will see the emergence of a new pause for this generation, I’m calling it millennipause, signaling the 1.3 million millennial women (and some trans men and non binary folks) that will enter menopause this year. In 2023 the oldest millennials will be comfortably into their early 40s, the years when perimenopause typically begins. And they won’t be going quietly. Thanks to some trailblazing Gen X sisters like Stacy London (Thank you State Of), Naomi Watts and platforms like Peanut, along with work in the private and public sectors destigmatizing these experiences we won’t be starting from scratch. But if you thought millennials normalized mental health days just imagine the conversations we’ll start when menopause induced brain fog, anxiety and hormonal fluctuation sets it. As the millennials become a growing part of this cohort they will be coming in hot to normalize and innovate the space, products, content and services that support it, just like they’ve normalized everything from IBS TikTok to fertility conversations. And brands across categories should take note and start thinking now about how to engage this soon to be trending target. Uber Heats anyone?

Low key parenting

If someone told me five years ago that 2023 would be the year that we normalize lowering the standard of care for how we parent, I would have been terrified. But now I feel relieved. After three years of work from home, hearing the primal scream from mothers and looking at disproportionate labor in our households, something had to shift — and it is. The 1990s had helicopter parents, swarming in to do their kids’ science projects and help them through every emotion or gymnastics class. The 2000s had lawnmower parents, who went a step further, plowing down any obstacle that might create friction for their child. But the 2020s will have low-key parenting. That is getting it done with love, even if it isn’t instagram worthy. Post pandemic, raising children today has shifted to what is essential, take it from Dr. Becky Kennedy, the iconic millennial child therapist who advocates reinforcing what’s good inside over fancy schools, toys and nursery decor. According to Nameberry, the authority on forecasting baby names, top names for the new year are looking less pretentious and played out with more individualistic and spirited names ahead signaling that parents want to make their own choices and are less worried about being judged by others. Grandpa chic names like Hank, Ned and Gene will be trending alongside fantastical approaches like Ammadeus and Lysander — showing the quirkiness and personality that are leading the way as new parents name and claim their experience. The upside of low key parenting is more head space for parents, less mom shaming and a more humorous and supportive community that shows up in solidarity. Think Betches mom memes over Pinterest board playdates, because no one has time to frame all of their kids artwork but everyone does have time to recognize the irony of 30 somethings still asking their own parents if they can go out Saturday night because grandparents equal free babysitting.

Intersectional ESG

If we’ve learned anything these past three years, it’s that our fates are inextricably linked. And so are the issues that we are tackling in our society as they play out on the world stage. Climate. Capitalism. Mental health. Equity. Feminism. Racism. Economics. Gender. Disability. You can no longer discuss feminism without an intimate understanding of the issues facing LGBTQIA people and women of color to ensure a more inclusive framing. Environmentalism must acknowledge economic inequity and how people are affected unequally by devastation. Women’s health must acknowledge and solve for systemic bias and push toward a higher justice for all women, particularly Black women. Workforce policies shape the economic opportunities and visibility for the disability community. These issues aren’t just intertwined, they can no longer be separate, just look at the fascinating and comprehensive issue from Lancet journal on health equity. As we look to the new year expect to see emerging areas mainstream from environmental justice to reproductive justice that integrate these expertise together as ESG becomes more intersectional and rightly woven into brand and product campaigns. The people with experience, skill and passion to straddle these spaces and see challenges through multiple lenses will become the higher order problem solvers. The stakes are high and everyone won’t get it right, but this new focus presents a unique opportunity to draw in diverse talent from other disciplines while elevating our craft to make a meaningful imprint on society and the future.

Recently, author, podcast host and life force Glennon Doyle extolled an alternate meaning for remembering that I had never considered. Think about the word remember existing not to recall something but instead to put things back together that had been previously dismembered or pulled apart. As the picture for the year comes into focus, 2023 could be the year that we do just that, “remember” our best parts. And assemble again, only better.

Adrianna G. Bevilaqua is chief creative officer and managing director at M Booth.